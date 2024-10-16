Connect with us

Nocona marching band prepares for UIL competition

1 day ago

Nocona’s Pride of the Tribe Marching Band will compete at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium for University Interscholastic League regional contest.
Director Randy Brooks said they traveled to Wichita Falls on Oct. 7 fore a pre-regional marching festival. He said this was a great opportunity for the band to get experience in the stadium they will compete in Saturday.
“Although the band did not receive a rating, they did receive a much needed critique from the three-judge panel. The judges commented on many positive things the band is doing as well as pointing out concerns in both the marching and playing,” explained Brooks.
The band’s show is “Into the Sky” with original music by Eric Rath. It is a multi-movement work in three sections. The band includes 46 members from grades eight-twelve.
“We are in the part of the marching season where out students have to step up marching playing on individual levels,” concluded Brooks.
The public is welcome to attend the contest for a small admission fee.

Top photo: Some members of the Pride of the Tribe Indian Band posed for a photo at last week’s pre-regional marching event. (Courtesy photo)

“The Lightning” coming to Bowie stage

1 week ago

10/09/2024

Bowie High School will perform its fall musical “The Lightning,” at 4 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the Bowie Junior High Auditorium.
It is free and family-friendly. Director April Word said this musical is an adaptation of the Percy Jackson series.

Cast rehearses for “The Lightning.” MK Photography photo.

Bowie Elementary welcomes families to open house

3 weeks ago

09/28/2024

A large group of family and students attended the Bowie Elementary School open house Tuesday night. There was an information program, curriculum review and of course tours of the student’s rooms. (Photos by Barbara Green) See more photos in the weekend News.

Principal Kathy Green brought welcome and an information meeting as open house began.
Longhorns ready for homecoming this Friday

3 weeks ago

09/25/2024

Forestburg High Homecoming will be Sept. 27 with royal crowing prior to the game at 7 p.m. (Back row): Senior King nominees Nikolas Clure, Talan Jones and Angel Cruz. (Second row) Senior King nominees Jesus Sanchez, Tye Reid, Julius Blaylock and Christian Binanti. (Third row) Senior Queen nominees Kaitlynn Rains, Logan Ladewig, Reese Brackeen, Mollie Scribner and Lillie Smith. (Front) Junior Royalty Hayden Lawson, Freshman Royalty John Haynie, Freshman Princess Evelynn Wood, Junior Princess Alyssia Perez, Sophomore Princess Megan Bain and Sophomore Royalty Johnathan Carranza. (FISD Photo)

