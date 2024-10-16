Nocona marching band prepares for UIL competition

Nocona’s Pride of the Tribe Marching Band will compete at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium for University Interscholastic League regional contest.

Director Randy Brooks said they traveled to Wichita Falls on Oct. 7 fore a pre-regional marching festival. He said this was a great opportunity for the band to get experience in the stadium they will compete in Saturday.

“Although the band did not receive a rating, they did receive a much needed critique from the three-judge panel. The judges commented on many positive things the band is doing as well as pointing out concerns in both the marching and playing,” explained Brooks.

The band’s show is “Into the Sky” with original music by Eric Rath. It is a multi-movement work in three sections. The band includes 46 members from grades eight-twelve.

“We are in the part of the marching season where out students have to step up marching playing on individual levels,” concluded Brooks.

The public is welcome to attend the contest for a small admission fee.

Top photo: Some members of the Pride of the Tribe Indian Band posed for a photo at last week’s pre-regional marching event. (Courtesy photo)