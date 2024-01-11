OBITUARIES
Brenda Michelle Jennings Minze
September 13, 1961 – October 15, 2024
HASLET – Brenda Michelle Jennings Minze, 63, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Oct. 15, 2024, following a courageous battle with cancer.
In lieu of a traditional memorial service, family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at Aurora Baptist Church.
She was born in Belzoni, MS to Arlis Homer and Barbara Jennings on Sept. 13, 1961. She attended Northwest High School and later was one of the bright smiling faces at Tater Junction restaurant in Aurora on highway 114.
Brenda was a fun-loving, force of nature who loved camping with her husband Mark, riding four wheelers and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She had the softest of hearts for any animal and a witty, mischievous spirit that mere words cannot express.
She is survived, missed and forever cherished by her loving husband, Mark; children, Jenniffer DeWolfe, Harrah, OK, Ethan Wolfe, Decatur, Morgan Wolfe and son-in-law Peter Wolbach, Midwest City, OK; grandchildren, Nethanael, Emma and Abigail DeWolfe and Finn and Ellie Wolfe; parents, Don and Barbara Marlow; sister-in-law, Vicki Minze McLaughlin, as well as beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Our hearts are broken that she was taken too soon, but find comfort that she is with our Father in heaven and hope you will spend some quality time with your loved ones in her memory.
Memorial donations can be made to PayPal — [email protected] — or mailed to Chewy’s Hope, P.O. Box 1344, Boyd, TX 76023.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Jerry Thomas Miller
Aug. 25, 1942 – October 27, 2024
DECATUR – Jerry Thomas Miller, 82, passed from this earth Oct. 27, 2024.
A funeral service was at 11 a.m. Nov. 1 at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Gerre Joiner officiated. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers include Jerrod Spence, Cameron Ratcliff, Buddy Johnson, Randy Spence, Steve Perkins, Jonathan Morton and John Pennypacker.
Jerry was born Aug. 25, 1942 to Thomas Arvil and Virginia Arizona (Jones) Miller in Montague County. He was united in marriage to Billie June Dorsey on Aug. 18, 1962 in Dallas, happily married until her passing in 1992. Jerry was a retired home builder after many years building homes with J&J Custom Homes in the construction industry. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Virginia Miller; his wife, Billie June Miller and two brothers, A.C. Miller and Carol Miller.
Those left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Tami Spence and husband Randy, Decatur, Michelle Ratcliff, Argyle and Laurie Perkins and husband Steve, Decatur; eight grandchildren, Jerrod Spence, Lauren Morton, Cameron Ratcliff, Aaron Ratcliff, Ashley Ratcliff, Stevi Pennypacker, Buddy Johnson and Trevor Phillips; six great-grandchildren; long-time companion, Sue Smith, Decatur; her daughters, Brandy Moos and husband Bill, Bryan and Britney Johnson and husband Vaughn, Decatur; sister, Joan Jones; extended family members and a host of friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Hawkins Funeral Home of Decatur.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Robert Elkins “Bob” Sikes
April 23, 1937 – October 13, 2024
BOWIE – Robert Elkins “Bob” Sikes passed peacefully at home in Bowie on Oct. 13, 2024, aged 87.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Methodist Church of Bowie.
Bob was born April 23, 1937 to Harry and Sara (Elkins) Sikes in Hays, KS. The family relocated to Texas where they had roots in Jack and Palo Pinto counties.
Bob graduated from Jacksboro High School in 1955. He then attended Texas Tech University where he obtained a degree in petroleum engineering, and subsequently a degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin. He was an active member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.
After graduating from UT, Bob attended the U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School and served in the Navy as an officer. He retired from the U.S. Naval Reserve with the rank of commander. Bob’s Navy service was a source of deep personal satisfaction.
Bob had a long professional career with Shell Oil working in petroleum engineering and audit. His work took him to Houston, Denver and ultimately Bakersfield.
Upon retirement from Shell Oil, Bob returned to North Texas and worked the family ranch land in Palo Pinto county. Bob was a passionate caretaker of this land. He married Rebecca Orton Gary of Bowie in 1993 at which point Bob settled into the Bowie life.
Bob enjoyed life. He took great pleasure in reading, fishing, golfing, “old” movies and travel. He loved his family and he loved his friends, and he followed their pursuits with keen interest.
Bob was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Bowie. He served the church in many roles for more than 30 years. Bob actively supported the Friends of the Library in Bowie. He found great friendships in the town where his down-to-earth manner and wit were appreciated.
He is preceded in death by parents, Harry and Sara; brothers, Nick and Marty and sister, Becky.
Robert Elkins Sikes is survived by his wife, Rebecca; his children with his first wife, Linda, daughter, Sara Sikes and son, Gary Sikes and wife Jana; grandchildren Nixon, Bracken and Witten; step-children, Jim Gary, Sydney Gary and Marcus Gary and their families.
The family extends their gratitude to the caregivers of “Team Bob” who made his final days comfortable.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Judy B. Hawkins
February 18, 1956 – October 28, 2024
BOWIE – Judy B. Hawkins, 68, died at her home in Bowie on Oct. 28, 2024.
A family visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the White Family Funeral Home. A funeral service was at 10 a.m. Friday Nov. 1 at House of Prayer in Stoneburg. A graveside service followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1956. She was actively involved in her community and her church, the House of Prayer in Stoneburg. She dedicated much of her time to volunteering at the local community center.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Martha Walker; brothers, Rickie and Travis Moore; sister, Debbie Miser; son, Cody Hawkins and stepson.
She is survived by her husband, Garey Fatheree; brother, Leroy Moore; children, Becky Hawkins, Chasity Shear, David Pierce, Amanda Cansler, Laci Hawkins and Trey Pennington; five stepchildren; 22 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS12 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint