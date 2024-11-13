‘Candy Cane’ Christmas coming to Bowie Dec. 7

It’s going to be a “Candy Cane Christmas” in Bowie this year during the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival on Dec. 7.

Event host, the Bowie Community Development Board is planning a full weekend of activities to help launch the holiday season in Bowie.

The lighted parade is one of the weekend’s highlights and those wishing to enter should remember the deadline is Nov. 16.

Dec. 6

Festival weekend begins with Sip & Stroll With Me from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Throughout downtown participating merchants invite strollers to enjoy wine or other drinks, and other holiday munchies as they shop stores and meet retailers. There will be live music, a holiday photo booth, carriage rides and of course lots of shopping.

Wristbands may be purchased at any of the participating merchants for $15. Strollers will receive a wine glass with their wristband, but they also are welcome to use a previous glass. Proceeds go toward downtown beautification projects.

Dec. 7

Saturday offers a full array of family-fun activities to enjoy from pancakes to floats.

The City of Bowie Fire Department welcomes families to enjoy free Pancakes with Santa from 7 to 10 a.m. at the fire hall, 203 Walnut. Toy drive donations will be accepted and there will be photos with the Big Guy.

