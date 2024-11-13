COUNTY LIFE
Hanging of the Green arrives Saturday
Bowie will begin dressing up downtown during the annual Hanging of the Greens starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 16.
On Saturday morning volunteers will gather to hang lighted garland and wreaths on the nearly 100 lamp posts throughout downtown Bowie. These sparkling decorations will light up the area for the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival the weekend of Dec. 7, as well as throughout the holiday season.
Any citizen, family, student, civic group or club is invited to take part. Those with questions may call the BCDB office at 872-6246. Volunteers will meet at city hall across from the BCDB office at Pecan and Mason to receive their supplies. Please bring along a step ladder.
COUNTY LIFE
‘Candy Cane’ Christmas coming to Bowie Dec. 7
It’s going to be a “Candy Cane Christmas” in Bowie this year during the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival on Dec. 7.
Event host, the Bowie Community Development Board is planning a full weekend of activities to help launch the holiday season in Bowie.
The lighted parade is one of the weekend’s highlights and those wishing to enter should remember the deadline is Nov. 16.
Dec. 6
Festival weekend begins with Sip & Stroll With Me from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 6.
Throughout downtown participating merchants invite strollers to enjoy wine or other drinks, and other holiday munchies as they shop stores and meet retailers. There will be live music, a holiday photo booth, carriage rides and of course lots of shopping.
Wristbands may be purchased at any of the participating merchants for $15. Strollers will receive a wine glass with their wristband, but they also are welcome to use a previous glass. Proceeds go toward downtown beautification projects.
Dec. 7
Saturday offers a full array of family-fun activities to enjoy from pancakes to floats.
The City of Bowie Fire Department welcomes families to enjoy free Pancakes with Santa from 7 to 10 a.m. at the fire hall, 203 Walnut. Toy drive donations will be accepted and there will be photos with the Big Guy.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Speaker calls veterans ‘living examples’ for civic responsibility, leadership
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Montague County celebrated its veterans Monday during a program at the courthouse annex in Montague.
The young men of the Trail Life Troop 1309 of Bowie posted the colors offering the American and Texas flags, followed by the American Heritage Girls Troop 1031 also from Bowie who gave the pledge of allegiance. Thad Murphy gave a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem.
Jerry “Doc” Cody, Forestburg, was the guest speaker sharing a bit of his experience as a U.S. Army veteran. Cody is an active volunteer with the county veteran services office, which hosted Monday’s program.
After being drafted, he was inducted into the Army on June 13, 1967. After completing basic combat training, Cody went to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio where he trained as a combat medic.
After a 12-day leave he was sent to Vietnam where he served in the Central Highlands assigned to the 2/17th field artillery.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Top photo – speaker Jerry Cody.
COUNTY LIFE
Veterans Day events readied
Montague County residents can celebrate our veterans with a variety of programs.
The public is invited attend the Veterans Day program hosted by the Montague County Veteran’s Service office at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the courthouse annex at Montague.
Veterans and service members will be recognized and honored during this event. Also take time to view the Montague County Veteran’s Memorial on the courthouse square.
Jerry Cody, a Vietnam veteran from Forestburg, will be the guest speaker. Local youth also will be posting colors and be part of the activities.
The V in Nocona will host a Veterans Day fundraiser honoring all who served from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at 100 Baylor. The focus will be a block walk for a 1/2 K for a $20 entry. Participants will receive refreshments at the halfway point and there are participation prizes.
Kids are invited to dress patriotically and enjoy a bounce house, games and face painting. Soda and kid-friendly drinks will be available.
Bowie High School staff and students invite local veterans to attend and participate in his recognition ceremony at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the high school gym.
Principal Joanne Keeler said all local veterans are invited to attend and be part of this recognition. Entry can be made at the gym doors.
The choir and band will perform during the program being coordinated by National Honor Society and BHS Student Council.
The folding of the flag and its meaning will be presented and each veteran will be introduced. After the program the veterans are invited to a breakfast prepared by the culinary classes.
Forestburg High School’s staff and students will celebrate veterans in a program at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the high school cafeteria.
