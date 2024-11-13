Speaker calls veterans ‘living examples’ for civic responsibility, leadership

Montague County residents can celebrate our veterans with a variety of programs.

The public is invited attend the Veterans Day program hosted by the Montague County Veteran’s Service office at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the courthouse annex at Montague.

Veterans and service members will be recognized and honored during this event. Also take time to view the Montague County Veteran’s Memorial on the courthouse square.

Jerry Cody, a Vietnam veteran from Forestburg, will be the guest speaker. Local youth also will be posting colors and be part of the activities.

The V in Nocona will host a Veterans Day fundraiser honoring all who served from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at 100 Baylor. The focus will be a block walk for a 1/2 K for a $20 entry. Participants will receive refreshments at the halfway point and there are participation prizes.

Kids are invited to dress patriotically and enjoy a bounce house, games and face painting. Soda and kid-friendly drinks will be available.

Bowie High School staff and students invite local veterans to attend and participate in his recognition ceremony at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the high school gym.

Principal Joanne Keeler said all local veterans are invited to attend and be part of this recognition. Entry can be made at the gym doors.

The choir and band will perform during the program being coordinated by National Honor Society and BHS Student Council.

The folding of the flag and its meaning will be presented and each veteran will be introduced. After the program the veterans are invited to a breakfast prepared by the culinary classes.

Forestburg High School’s staff and students will celebrate veterans in a program at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the high school cafeteria.