COUNTY LIFE
Sunset veteran had to fight to get his Naval record released so he could get health care
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Merle Wayne McConnell was only 19 when he joined the United States Navy as a way to pursue higher education.
His parents, William Henry McConnell and Dorothy O. Willett of Sunset, supported his decision, but they had no idea they would never really know what their son did in the Navy or where he was stationed during his four years.
He worked with “top secret” clearance in several areas, but even after he got out he was sworn to silence on his activities. It was not until much later in his life was he able to be released from that promise as he dealt with health issues believed to be connected to his exposure to radioactive fluids.
Those fluids were leaking from a nuclear device in the cargo bay of a R6D which landed between August and December of 1957. That secrecy kept him from receiving appropriate medical care that is believed to have resulted in him being diagnosed with several different cancers later in his life.
Assisted by Decatur Veteran’s Service Officer, McConnell for years was confronted with VA officials telling him the records were lost, we can’t open the records they are classified and other obstacles.
Finally McConnell received confirmation of that medical appeal for information in August 2019 and was able to receive appropriate medical care and freely speak of many of his activities.
What follows is this veteran’s first person account prepared by himself and wife Joanne from information culled from his military records and submitted to the veteran’s affairs. This record of service was submitted with his appeal for medical care in November 2017. It took almost two years for it to be accepted.
Read this veteran’s personal narrative on his service in the Navy in your weekend Bowie News.
Top photo- Sunset’s Wayne McConnell joined the U.S. Navy at the tender age of 19.
COUNTY LIFE
Veterans Day events readied
Montague County residents can celebrate our veterans with a variety of programs.
The public is invited attend the Veterans Day program hosted by the Montague County Veteran’s Service office at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the courthouse annex at Montague.
Veterans and service members will be recognized and honored during this event. Also take time to view the Montague County Veteran’s Memorial on the courthouse square.
Jerry Cody, a Vietnam veteran from Forestburg, will be the guest speaker. Local youth also will be posting colors and be part of the activities.
The V in Nocona will host a Veterans Day fundraiser honoring all who served from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at 100 Baylor. The focus will be a block walk for a 1/2 K for a $20 entry. Participants will receive refreshments at the halfway point and there are participation prizes.
Kids are invited to dress patriotically and enjoy a bounce house, games and face painting. Soda and kid-friendly drinks will be available.
Bowie High School staff and students invite local veterans to attend and participate in his recognition ceremony at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the high school gym.
Principal Joanne Keeler said all local veterans are invited to attend and be part of this recognition. Entry can be made at the gym doors.
The choir and band will perform during the program being coordinated by National Honor Society and BHS Student Council.
The folding of the flag and its meaning will be presented and each veteran will be introduced. After the program the veterans are invited to a breakfast prepared by the culinary classes.
Forestburg High School’s staff and students will celebrate veterans in a program at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the high school cafeteria.
COUNTY LIFE
Clowns on Fire go ‘Moana’ style for program (brief video)
COUNTY LIFE
Prairie Valley ISD launches Hall of Fame
The administration of Prairie Valley Independent School District is proud to announce the beginning of what is hoped to be a long tradition of honor and recognition of those who have left an impact and legacy within the halls of the school.
The Prairie Valley Hall of Fame will begin taking nominations immediately and will induct five inaugural members during the Homecoming basketball game on Dec. 20.
Tim West, superintendent states they are decided to begin a new tradition of honoring those who have made their school proud.
“We feel that filling our hallways with pictures and plaques of those who have represented our district will instill a sense of pride among our current and future students and faculty,” explained West.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS12 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint