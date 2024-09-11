Sunset veteran had to fight to get his Naval record released so he could get health care

Wayne McConnell returned home after four years of service to marry and raise a family.

By BARBARA GREEN

Merle Wayne McConnell was only 19 when he joined the United States Navy as a way to pursue higher education.

His parents, William Henry McConnell and Dorothy O. Willett of Sunset, supported his decision, but they had no idea they would never really know what their son did in the Navy or where he was stationed during his four years.

He worked with “top secret” clearance in several areas, but even after he got out he was sworn to silence on his activities. It was not until much later in his life was he able to be released from that promise as he dealt with health issues believed to be connected to his exposure to radioactive fluids.

Those fluids were leaking from a nuclear device in the cargo bay of a R6D which landed between August and December of 1957. That secrecy kept him from receiving appropriate medical care that is believed to have resulted in him being diagnosed with several different cancers later in his life.

Assisted by Decatur Veteran’s Service Officer, McConnell for years was confronted with VA officials telling him the records were lost, we can’t open the records they are classified and other obstacles.

Finally McConnell received confirmation of that medical appeal for information in August 2019 and was able to receive appropriate medical care and freely speak of many of his activities.

What follows is this veteran’s first person account prepared by himself and wife Joanne from information culled from his military records and submitted to the veteran’s affairs. This record of service was submitted with his appeal for medical care in November 2017. It took almost two years for it to be accepted.

Top photo- Sunset’s Wayne McConnell joined the U.S. Navy at the tender age of 19.