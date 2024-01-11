Judy B. Hawkins

April 23, 1937 – October 13, 2024

BOWIE – Robert Elkins “Bob” Sikes passed peacefully at home in Bowie on Oct. 13, 2024, aged 87.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Methodist Church of Bowie.

Bob was born April 23, 1937 to Harry and Sara (Elkins) Sikes in Hays, KS. The family relocated to Texas where they had roots in Jack and Palo Pinto counties.

Bob graduated from Jacksboro High School in 1955. He then attended Texas Tech University where he obtained a degree in petroleum engineering, and subsequently a degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin. He was an active member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.

After graduating from UT, Bob attended the U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School and served in the Navy as an officer. He retired from the U.S. Naval Reserve with the rank of commander. Bob’s Navy service was a source of deep personal satisfaction.

Bob had a long professional career with Shell Oil working in petroleum engineering and audit. His work took him to Houston, Denver and ultimately Bakersfield.

Upon retirement from Shell Oil, Bob returned to North Texas and worked the family ranch land in Palo Pinto county. Bob was a passionate caretaker of this land. He married Rebecca Orton Gary of Bowie in 1993 at which point Bob settled into the Bowie life.

Bob enjoyed life. He took great pleasure in reading, fishing, golfing, “old” movies and travel. He loved his family and he loved his friends, and he followed their pursuits with keen interest.

Bob was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Bowie. He served the church in many roles for more than 30 years. Bob actively supported the Friends of the Library in Bowie. He found great friendships in the town where his down-to-earth manner and wit were appreciated.

He is preceded in death by parents, Harry and Sara; brothers, Nick and Marty and sister, Becky.

Robert Elkins Sikes is survived by his wife, Rebecca; his children with his first wife, Linda, daughter, Sara Sikes and son, Gary Sikes and wife Jana; grandchildren Nixon, Bracken and Witten; step-children, Jim Gary, Sydney Gary and Marcus Gary and their families.

The family extends their gratitude to the caregivers of “Team Bob” who made his final days comfortable.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

