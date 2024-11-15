Kelsi Jordyn Fulbright

December 1, 1958 – November 4, 2024

PITTSBURG – Tomas Garcia Gomez, 65, passed away into the arms of Jesus at 9:54 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2024 in Tyler, TX.

A private burial will take place at a later date, and a celebration of life will be announced in the future.

Tomas was born on Dec. 1, 1958, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico to Tomas Garcia Sr. and Juanita Gomez.

At the age of 20, Tomas moved to the United States, where he soon met and married the love of his life, Norma Bone, on Feb. 7, 1981. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Rosie, in June of the same year. Over the next five years, they expanded their family with two more daughters, Christina in February 1984, and Nickcole in August 1986. They enjoyed 37 years of marriage before Norma’s passing in 2018.

Tomas was known for his unwavering work ethic and his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a man of many talents, with expertise in construction, mechanics, ranch management, welding and beyond. There was not a job he couldn’t do. If there was something he didn’t know, he’d humourously say, “Ask the Google.” Tomas was also known for his warm and outgoing personality – he never met a stranger and was a loyal friend to many throughout his life.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Lynn Gomez; father, Tomas Garcia Sr.; stepmother, Maria Guadalupe Zambrano-Larios and sister, Gricelda Lucinda Garcia.

Tomas is survived by his daughters, Rosie Cole and husband Randy, Christina McGaugh and Nickcole Gomez; grandchildren, Raquel and Rylan Cole, Kaidon and Avery McGaugh, and Jaxon White; four sisters, Genoveva Garcia, Maria De Los Angeles Yanez, Yolanda Ibarra and Estela Gonzalez; brother, Rafael Garcia; 19 nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and many close friends.

Tomas’s family takes comfort in the knowledge that he is at peace, reunited with his beloved wife, Norma, and surrounded by the love of his Savior. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

