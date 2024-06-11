Smart starts for a healthy heart

(Family Features) Although cold weather isn’t directly to blame when you get sick, it creates an environment that makes it easier for germs and illnesses to thrive. In fact, understanding how cooler temperatures affect your chances of getting sick may be your best approach for preventive care.

Despite the old adage that “you’ll catch your death of cold,” the cold itself doesn’t cause illness. More accurately, the cold is more hospitable to viruses, making it easier for them to spread. While you can’t control Mother Nature, you can take steps to protect your health when temperatures drop.

Protect Your Immune System

A weakened immune system makes it harder for your body to ward off intrusive germs. If you’re otherwise healthy, protecting your immune system can be as simple as stepping up typical healthy habits, like eating plenty of nutrient-rich produce, getting enough sleep and exercising. Managing stress and limiting alcohol consumption are also helpful in managing your body’s immune response.

If your immune system is compromised by an underlying condition, it’s a good idea to talk with your doctor about what you can do to add an extra layer of protection during the cooler months, including any vaccines that may help boost immunity.

Combat Congestion

Cool, dry conditions can wreak havoc on your nasal passages, drying them out and reducing the protective layer of mucus that helps fight infection. Sinus pressure and congestion are often some of the first warning signs you’re coming down with something.

To treat your congestion symptoms, you can use a non-medicated option like Mucinex Sinus Saline Nasal Spray. This is the first-ever saline product with a nozzle that lets you switch between two spray pressures. The “gentle mist” helps clear everyday congestion and soothes the nose while the “power jet” helps clear tough nasal congestion often associated with colds. An added benefit is that the product can be used for children 2 years of age and older on the gentle mist setting and children 6 years of age and older on the power jet mode.

Spend Time Outdoors

People naturally spend more time indoors when temperatures drop, but there are some benefits to getting outdoors. One is the natural exposure to vitamin D. Sunlight is a natural source of this important vitamin, which plays a pivotal role in immunity. Sunlight also triggers the body to produce serotonin, which boosts your mood, and multiple studies show a strong correlation between mental and physical health.

Fresh air and exercise are also good for your overall health, and exposure to daylight can help keep your circadian rhythms regulated, which in turn promotes better sleep. What’s more, acute exposure to cold can trigger your body to produce infection-fighting cells, so you’re less prone to illness.

Practice Good Hygiene

It may seem overly simple, but the everyday act of washing your hands can play a big role in preventing illness, especially after you spend time in public places. While out and about, you likely come in contact with many surfaces others may have touched, including door handles, shopping carts, touch screens and menus.

Washing your hands frequently can help prevent you from transferring germs to your body when you touch your eyes, mouth or nose. Also make a habit of wiping down surfaces you touch frequently, such as your keyboard and phone, with disinfectant wipes.

Stay Hydrated

Keeping your body well-hydrated throughout the day can help ensure all your body’s systems are functioning as they should. If you’re dehydrated, your body can’t use the nutrients you consume properly, which affects your immunity. In addition, drinking plenty of water helps flush toxins out of the body before they can cause an infection.

Find more practical tips and products to help manage your health during the colder months at Mucinex.com.

How to Relieve Nasal Congestion

Normally your sinuses are empty except for a thin layer of mucus. When you’re exposed to irritating triggers, like bacteria, a cold or flu virus, allergies or environmental triggers like tobacco smoke and dry air, your body responds by mounting an immune response.

The delicate tissues lining your sinuses start to swell, and this, in turn, puts pressure on the underlying tissues in your face, causing painful sinus pressure.

You can relieve sinus pressure symptoms in several different ways, including:

Using a humidifier or vaporizer.

Taking a long, hot shower; it may have the same effect as using a humidifier if one is not available.

Drinking plenty of fluids.

Using a warm compress on your face; resting a warm towel over your sinuses may provide relief.

Irrigating your sinuses. Using a neti pot; saline nasal spray, such as Mucinex Sinus Saline Nasal Spray; or syringe with salt water may help flush debris from your sinuses to relieve sinus congestion.

Sleeping with your head elevated.

If these steps don’t work, the next approach is typically over-the-counter medicine. When trying to relieve sinus pressure and nasal congestion, look for a decongestant. A decongestant can help shrink mucus membranes that have swollen in your sinuses, allowing the trapped mucus to drain.

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock



SOURCE:

Mucinex