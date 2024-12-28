2024 HS sports year in review: Bellevue

The Bellevue basketball teams both played in the playoffs for the first time in several years. The Lady Eagles finished fourth in the district to qualify after missing the previous season. In the bi-district round, Bellevue had to play the eventual state champs Newcastle.

The Eagles also finished fourth, though they played Saint Jo in a play-in game for third place. Bellevue then had to play state-ranked Graford in the bi-district round before ending its season.

The spring season saw Bellevue bring back its baseball program after many years.

While the team struggled during its initial season, it is a step in the first step for a program that hopes to compete well in the near future. In golf, the Lady Eagles ended up winning the district title to qualify for the regional tournament.

In the fall, both of Bellevue’s cross country teams finished second at district and qualified for regionals.

There, Mattie Broussard was able to qualify for the state meet individually after winning the regional title.

At state, Broussard came in ninth place to earn a medal.

