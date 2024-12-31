Bowie boys go 3-1 at holiday tournament

Bowie boys

The Bowie Jackrabbits had a good tournament back from the Christmas break last week, playing four games at Bridgeport.

The Jackrabbits went 3-1 overall, with the one loss coming against a bigger schools that is state-ranked.

Bowie started the tournament playing a small but athletic team in 4A Western Hills that liked to press on defense and shoot a lot of 3-pointers.

The Jackrabbits started the game out well, going up 14-6. Bowie was able to stay in control up 25-18 at halftime. The Cougars rode the hot outside shooting of one of their players, but the Jackrabbits had more of a team effort offensively throughout the game that never wavered.

Bowie won easily 51-38 to start off the tournament well. Rayder Mann led the team with 15 points while Gaige Goodman was second with 10 points and Adam Pickett had nine points.

The second game did not go well as the Jackrabbits were matched up with 4A state-ranked team Burkburnett.

Unlike the previous game, the Bulldogs press defense sped up the game to a pace Bowie did not want to be. After a close first quarter, Burkburnett had two quarters it scored more than 20 points that the Jackrabbits just could not match. The Bulldogs won 78-47.

Mann led the team with 17 points while Goodman was second with seven points.

The second day saw Bowie play previous Montague County rival Nocona for the first time since 2022.

The Indians led early 10-4, but the Jackrabbits cut into the lead and trailed only 20-16 at halftime. Bowie’s offense had a good third quarter, equaling its first half total on offense while limiting Nocona to seven points.

The Jackrabbits then made enough of their free throws in the fourth quarter to keep the Indians at bay as they won 41-34.

Mann led the team with 12 points while Bradly Horton was second with 10 points.

Bowie was able to take that win into its final game of the tournament, playing 4A Bonham. The Jackrabbits beat the Warriors 53-39 to close out the tournament on a good note.

Bowie girls

The Bowie Lady Rabbits came back from the holiday break and played a non-district warm-up game at Pottsboro on Friday to get back into shape.

The state-ranked 3A Lady Cardinals team won 56-35 against the Lady Rabbits.

Bowie had a great week heading into the Christmas break. The Lady Rabbits had started district 2-0 with wins against Iowa Park and Jacksboro. With district play waiting for the team this week, Bowie had one game to get its see legs back.

It did not start well for the Lady Rabbits. Pottsboro went ahead 19-6. Bowie had nowhere to go but up as it cut the lead to 25-15 at halftime.

Then the Lady Cardinals responded with a huge 24 point third quarter that put the game out of reach for the Lady Rabbits. Bowie finished strong with 15 points in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to make up the big lead.

Pottsboro won 56-35.

Parker Riddle led the team with 12 points while Hanna Bell was second with 11 points.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.

For more pictures of the Bowie boys at the Bridgeport tournament, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6871607&T=1