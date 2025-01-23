Chamber readies banquet on Jan. 27

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors invites you to “Mind Your Business,” and attend the 2025 awards banquet on Jan. 27 in the Bowie Community Center.

New officers will be introduced, the year’s activities will be reviewed and annual awards presented, along with the popular best decorated table contests. Tickets are on sale at the chamber office for $40. This year’s theme, “Mind Your Business,” is seen as the perfect opportunity to let your business shine.

Tables are being decorated by chamber members as they showcase everything they want about your specific business.

The gym doors open at 6 p.m. for a social hour with the banquet doors opening at 6:40 p.m. for seating. Cameron Gunter, outgoing president, will bring the welcome, after which Marche House will be introduced as the new president. Meet the officers and directors inside today’s Bowie News where the banquet report is featured.

Other members of the executive board include Jeanne Calabretta, secretary and Gaylynn Burris, treasurer. A new vice president will be elected by the newly formed board in February. Three new board members were elected last month and include Addie Cook, Brant Farris and Jeff Seigler. Melanie Belcher and Carol Head were re-elected to the board.

Others members of the board are Julie Hopkins, Kory Hooks, Chris Anderson, Elaine Kunkleman, Diane Romine and Brad Sherman. Joseph Delgado and Rila Brock are leaving the board as their terms expire.

Author, playwright and journalist Dave Lieber will bring a program on his production, “Amon! The Ultimate Texas,” a play and book on Amon G. Carter.

