Nocona Council approves NEDC requests, grant engineer contract
The Nocona City Council approved an engineer’s contract for a hazard mitigation grant, and accepted a pair of Nocona Economic Development Corporation requests at last week’s meeting.
Biggs & Matthews, Inc. contract for the Hazard Mitigation Grant program moved forward. City Secretary Revell Hardison explained the engineer had to be named when the original application was made in 2022, but the city could not sign the contract until it was awarded the grant funds. That approval came at the end of 2024. This grant will fund two generators at the sewer plants and one at city hall.
One NEDC request was finalized and one initiated at the Jan. 14 meeting. The 60-day clock expired for the request to expend funds for Jerry Woods Funeral Home’s loan agreement for $100,000. The group can now move forward to spend funds for repairs at the business.
Chamber readies banquet on Jan. 27
The Bowie Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors invites you to “Mind Your Business,” and attend the 2025 awards banquet on Jan. 27 in the Bowie Community Center.
New officers will be introduced, the year’s activities will be reviewed and annual awards presented, along with the popular best decorated table contests. Tickets are on sale at the chamber office for $40. This year’s theme, “Mind Your Business,” is seen as the perfect opportunity to let your business shine.
Tables are being decorated by chamber members as they showcase everything they want about your specific business.
The gym doors open at 6 p.m. for a social hour with the banquet doors opening at 6:40 p.m. for seating. Cameron Gunter, outgoing president, will bring the welcome, after which Marche House will be introduced as the new president. Meet the officers and directors inside today’s Bowie News where the banquet report is featured.
Other members of the executive board include Jeanne Calabretta, secretary and Gaylynn Burris, treasurer. A new vice president will be elected by the newly formed board in February. Three new board members were elected last month and include Addie Cook, Brant Farris and Jeff Seigler. Melanie Belcher and Carol Head were re-elected to the board.
Others members of the board are Julie Hopkins, Kory Hooks, Chris Anderson, Elaine Kunkleman, Diane Romine and Brad Sherman. Joseph Delgado and Rila Brock are leaving the board as their terms expire.
Author, playwright and journalist Dave Lieber will bring a program on his production, “Amon! The Ultimate Texas,” a play and book on Amon G. Carter.
Free property fraud alert system available in county
Montague County Clerk Kim Jones and staff of her office are proud to announce a free notification service to the citizens of Montague County that allows individuals to have their name monitored within the county clerk’s office in order to track possible fraudulent recordings that affects their property.
Jones explained subscribers to this service will be notified by a method of their choosing when the name they have submitted to Property Fraud Alert is found on a document recorded in the Montague County Clerk’s Official Public Records department, thus allowing them to respond to a possible fraudulent document in a timely fashion.
“The threat of mortgage fraud and identity theft crimes continue to rise, and all too often victims of these types of fraudulent activities are unaware their homes or identity have been stolen,” said Jones. “While Property Fraud Alert does not prevent fraud from happening; it provides an early warning system for property owners to take appropriate actions should they determine possible fraudulent activity has taken place.”
Property Fraud Alert is a service to the public that is provided free of charge to subscribers. The cost incurred for this service is absorbed into the yearly budget of the County Clerk’s Office.
All information provided by subscriber, such as email address and/or cell phone number, is held at the highest level of security protection, and is not nor will ever be sold or disclosed to any entity. The purpose of this information is for alert notification only.
For more information and to sign up for this free service, visit https://www.propertyfraudalert.com/TXMontague or call 1-800-728-3858.
Cold front is here
The Arctic air is here! Wind chills will plummet tonight, dipping into the single digits to lower teens for all of North and Central Texas. Make sure to check on neighbors & family, dress in warm layers, bring pets indoors and protect outdoor/exposed pipes.
Montague County will be under a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY from midnight tonight until 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Please take precautions.
Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/YEWQwEP
