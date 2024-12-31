NEWS
Newly elected county officials take oath of office Jan. 1
Jan. 1, 2025 is the first day of a new elected term for many Montague County officials. There will be a swearing-in ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the courthouse annex.
The public is invited to attend with refreshments to follow.
Officials being sworn in are: Sheriff Marshall Thomas, County Attorney, Commissioner One Roy Darden, Commissioner Three Mark Murphey, Constables Jerry DeMoss and Harvey Johnson and Tax Assessor Kathy Phillips.
NEWS
Early morning crash kills Gainesville woman
One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in the early morning hours of Dec. 28 on U.S. 81 (U.S.287) 0.2 miles from Fruitland Road.
Texas of Public Safety officials said the wreck occurred at 5:23 a.m. on Dec. 28 on the highway in front of Camper’s Paradise.
The preliminary investigation showed a 2013 Kia Soul driven by Shelley Gene Jewell, 66, Gainesville, was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of the highway. A second vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Jose Noe Vences, 39, Dallas was traveling northbound.
The two vehicles struck head-on. The Soul continued into the center median where it came to rest. The Tahoe rolled onto its top and came to rest across both northbound lanes.
Jewell was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries in the crash. Vences was transported to Medical City Decatur with non-incapacitating injuries. His passenger, Maria Tinico, 42, Dallas, and a six-year-old male minor were not injured, while a passenger, a 12-year-old minor, was transported to Medical City with non-incapacitating injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
NEWS
Looking back to the top news of 2024
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
As with your personal lives, looking back on the year reflects all the emotions from excitement and disappointment to fear and sadness.
Montague County experienced all the norms of Texas weather with drought followed up by flooding, and a few tornadoes also blew across the Cross Timbers. Bowie enjoyed almost a year with an emergency room only to be crushed with its close just a few weeks shy of one year. The lead prosecutor for the tri-county 97th District was indicted on two theft charges, which lead to her resignation and a pending trial.
Nocona High School was elated as its Lady Indians competed at the state tournament, while its barbecue teams competed at state and national contests. Bowie also was ecstatic to see the Nelson/Mill Street project completed after some two years of it being closed.
The Bowie News staff went through all of our editions to note the top news and while we could not include every tidbit, we tried to include things that impacted entire communities.
In your mid-week News find a month by month listing of the top news stories and some of our favorite photos.
Top photo- May 29 tornado in the Forestburg area. (Courtesy photo)
NEWS
Engineers work on plans for pump station
Mike Tibbetts of Hayter Engineering and Steve Ruse, structural engineer, were at the City of Bowie raw water pump station this past week to take a look at the location where a new raw water pump will be added at the directive of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The unfunded state mandate requires the city to add a 60-hp pump, to the present pair of 200-hp pumps in order to meet the capacity requirements of state standards. Estimated cost of the pump is between $850,000 to $950,000. (Courtesy photos)
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS1 year ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint