Two vehicles involved in head-on crash

Montague County Clerk Kim Jones and staff of her office are proud to announce a free notification service to the citizens of Montague County that allows individuals to have their name monitored within the county clerk’s office in order to track possible fraudulent recordings that affects their property.

Jones explained subscribers to this service will be notified by a method of their choosing when the name they have submitted to Property Fraud Alert is found on a document recorded in the Montague County Clerk’s Official Public Records department, thus allowing them to respond to a possible fraudulent document in a timely fashion.

“The threat of mortgage fraud and identity theft crimes continue to rise, and all too often victims of these types of fraudulent activities are unaware their homes or identity have been stolen,” said Jones. “While Property Fraud Alert does not prevent fraud from happening; it provides an early warning system for property owners to take appropriate actions should they determine possible fraudulent activity has taken place.”

Property Fraud Alert is a service to the public that is provided free of charge to subscribers. The cost incurred for this service is absorbed into the yearly budget of the County Clerk’s Office.

All information provided by subscriber, such as email address and/or cell phone number, is held at the highest level of security protection, and is not nor will ever be sold or disclosed to any entity. The purpose of this information is for alert notification only.

For more information and to sign up for this free service, visit https://www.propertyfraudalert.com/TXMontague or call 1-800-728-3858.

