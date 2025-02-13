Create a savvy weeknight family meal

(Family Features) Hearty, comforting foods that go perfectly with cold weather may be some of your family’s favorites, but if all those filling meals are starting to (literally) weigh you down, it’s time for a better-for-you spin.

Add a superfood to your winter menu for cold-weather dishes you can feel good about serving to your loved ones. Sweetpotatoes, known as a “diabetes superfood” by the American Diabetes Association, are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, all of which are good for overall health. They’re a natural sweetener for that “sweet” flavor you crave without the added sugar, making them a perfect addition to this Cheesy Sweetpotato Casserole made with sweetpotato puree, warm spices and ground turkey.

A healthy and easy weeknight dinner, this creative spin on a classic casserole takes advantage of sweetpotatoes’ sweet, savory versatility. They enhance both flavor and nutrition content in simple and elevated recipes alike. Plus, they can be cooked and prepared in several ways, such as on the stove, baked, microwaved, grilled, slow cooked or, in this case, boiled and pureed.

Visit ncsweetpotatoes.com to discover more ways to cook better-for-you family meals this winter. https://www.youtube.com/embed/NpMfx1ZUyBo?si=EZZcgfdjC5sFWSNb&controls=0

Cheesy Sweetpotato Casserole

Recipe courtesy of the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission

Servings: 6

1 medium North Carolina sweetpotato

16 ounces shell pasta (or any kind of noodle)

Ground Turkey:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound lean ground turkey

1/2 medium yellow onion, minced

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon powdered mustard

Cheese Sauce:

3 tablespoons tomato puree

1/2 cup chicken broth (or any kind of broth)

1 cup shredded colby jack cheese, plus additional for topping (optional)

salt, to taste

nonstick cooking spray

fresh parsley, for garnish

Peel sweetpotato and chop into 1-inch cubes. Place in pot and cover with water. Bring to boil over high heat. Cook 13-15 minutes until sweetpotatoes are tender. Drain and let cool 2-3 minutes then puree in food processor or blender. Bring large pot of water to boil. Add shell pasta. Cook until slightly harder than al dente as it will continue to cook in oven. Strain pasta, rinse with cold water and set aside. To make ground turkey: Heat large skillet over medium heat. Add olive oil. When olive oil is fragrant, add ground turkey. Break turkey into small pieces. Mix in onion, garlic powder, salt, ground pepper and powdered mustard; cook 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat. To make cheese sauce: Heat oven to 375 F and place sweetpotato puree in blender or food processor with tomato puree, chicken broth, 1 cup shredded cheese and salt, to taste. Blend until combined and sauce is smooth. Spray 9-by-13-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place noodles, ground turkey and sweetpotato sauce in casserole dish and mix until coated in sweetpotato cheese sauce. Sprinkle with additional shredded cheese, if desired, and bake 15 minutes. Remove, let cool 10 minutes and sprinkle with fresh parsley.



SOURCE:

North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission