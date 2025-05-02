OBITUARIES
Carol Joyce Call
February 23 – February 2, 2025
MONTAGUE – Carol Joyce Call “Grammy,” 82, left this world peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Feb. 2, 2025 in Montague.
A private graveside service will take place with family and friends at a later date at Rosston Cemetery. She will be buried with her beloved son, James Brossart who preceded her in death.
Carol was born on Feb. 23, 1942, and is the daughter of Joyce Penton and Augustus Call. She loved to tell the story of being born in a train caboose in Gainesville, TX. Carol grew up in Gainesville and Skykomish, WA. She told many stories of fishing with her dad, Gus at Lake Texoma and jumping off boulders in the mountains of Skykomish into the Skykomish river. She loved to talk about the antics of her brother Jim, who was the ultimate prankster. She was mostly raised by her stepmom Dean and dad Gus.
Carol moved to Montague in the early 80s and was the founder of Quicklean Services, the first solid waste company in the county. She grew a small business into a thriving company to support herself, her kids and her grandchildren. There is nothing that she wouldn’t do for her family. She ran the business with her son, Paul, daughters, Emy, Deanna and son-in-law Damon. She was the ultimate gardener raising asparagus that folks would come and pick on the honor system. She loved her Bouvier dogs, Shadrach, Hagar, Pepper, Titus, Silky and Petrosh. Petrosh was with her along with family when she said goodbye. They will all meet her at the rainbow bridge. She loved her sulcata turtle Crush. She loved her roses, lilies, her herb garden and her fresh eggs. She will be missed by everyone.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joyce Penton, and Gus and Dean Call; sons, Clifton Brossart and James Brossart; sister, Paula Mordford and brother, James Call.
Carol is survived by her sister, Delores; children, Deanna Tofte, Wichita Falls, Paul Brossart, Montague and Amelia Brossart,Williston, ND; grandchildren, Jerrod, Kyle, Catherine, Sydney, and Vance and Remington; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Annalee, Vernon Kate, Easton, and Knox and Conway; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She will see her sons, James and Clifton again and await those she loves and those who love her.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral home of Bowie, TX.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Marie Ramsey
November 16, 1928 – February 3, 2025
BOWIE – Marie Ramsey, 96, died on Feb. 3, 2025 in Bowie, TX.
A visitation was at 1 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Bethel Baptist Church, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Minister Patrick Hill officiating. Interment was in Nocona Cemetery.
She was born on Nov. 16, 1928 in Wolfe City, TX to A.B. Tiffee Sr. and Beaulah Baer Tiffee. She was a homemaker all of her life and was a long-time member of Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona. She also was a longtime member of Nocona Women’s Hospital Auxiliary. She married the love of her life Al Ramsey on Dec. 26, 1945 in Roxton, TX.
She is also preceded in death by her parents: children, Phillis Ramsey, Barbara and Joe Gideon; and siblings, Pauline Tigue, Alma Stanton, William B. Tiffee, Dora Mae Locke, James “Pete” Tiffee, and A.B. Tiffee Jr.
She is survived by her children, Ricky Ramsey, Whitesboro, Karen McNew, Wichita Falls, Jacky Ramsey, Montague, Diane Carpenter, Nocona, Roger Ramsey, Nocona, Ronnie Ramsey, Decatur; and 141 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 310 7th St., Nocona, TX 76255.
OBITUARIES
James (Jim) Richard Elliott Sr.
December 19, 1928 – January 2, 2025
MONTAGUE – James (Jim) Richard Elliott Sr., 96, died on Jan. 2, 2025, on his farm in Montague, TX.
In lieu of a memorial service, his family will host a celebration of life on his beloved farm at a later date.
He was born on Dec. 19, 1928, in Ringle, WI. He was the third oldest son of Paul and Dola Pukis. He served in the Navy during WWII and was always proud to be an American. After his discharge, Elliott traveled across the United States twice before falling in love and marrying Joyce Fredette in February 1950. They remained married for 57 years. He worked as a machinist (tool and die maker) for more than 40 years.
Together they raised 10 children, opened the first commercial go-kart track in the State of Wisconsin and were actively involved in their community through their church and local 4-H organization. Tired of the cold Wisconsin winters, they packed up eight of the children in 1972 and began an epic journey all over the United States searching for a new home. Later that year, they settled in Paradise Valley, AZ. The family stayed here until 1975, when they again moved (now with four children) to a place he called, “The Promised Land,” also known as Texas. They remained in the Denton area until 1995 when they moved to Missouri. In the 1980s, they purchased land in Montague County, formed Circle MEW Farm and became certified by the State of Texas as an Organic Farm. After Joyce passed, he returned to his beloved farm in Texas where he remained until his death.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Elliott; his daughters, Judy Mae and Jean Marie; his son, Patrick Lynn; his brothers, Paul, Bernard and William; and his sister, Dorothy.
Jim is survived by his sons James Jr., Joe and John; daughters Teresa, Mary, Barbara, Elizabeth, and Nancy; brothers Albert and Lloyd; sister, Ruth Ann; beloved fur babies, Charlie and Kitty, 31 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren; and a host of friends and neighbors, past and present.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
OBITUARIES
Patricia Ann Beach Watson
June 28, 1951 – January 18, 2025
BOWIE – Patricia Ann Beach Watson, 73, died on Jan. 18, 2025 in Bowie, TX.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 24, at Freedom Life Church in Bowie, with Pastor Chad Word officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born on June 28, 1951 in Indiana to Modie and Jessie Edmonds. She lived in several places before finally settling here in Texas. She was married to the love of her life, Daniel Watson.
She had several jobs throughout her life, but the one that stands out is that of a mom, bonus mom and homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Watson; and parents, Modie and Jessie Edmonds.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Adams; twin sons, Ralph Beach III and Terry Beach; sisters, Polly Reiff and Lena Crawford; several grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint