Marie Ramsey



February 23 – February 2, 2025

MONTAGUE – Carol Joyce Call “Grammy,” 82, left this world peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Feb. 2, 2025 in Montague.

A private graveside service will take place with family and friends at a later date at Rosston Cemetery. She will be buried with her beloved son, James Brossart who preceded her in death.

Carol was born on Feb. 23, 1942, and is the daughter of Joyce Penton and Augustus Call. She loved to tell the story of being born in a train caboose in Gainesville, TX. Carol grew up in Gainesville and Skykomish, WA. She told many stories of fishing with her dad, Gus at Lake Texoma and jumping off boulders in the mountains of Skykomish into the Skykomish river. She loved to talk about the antics of her brother Jim, who was the ultimate prankster. She was mostly raised by her stepmom Dean and dad Gus.

Carol moved to Montague in the early 80s and was the founder of Quicklean Services, the first solid waste company in the county. She grew a small business into a thriving company to support herself, her kids and her grandchildren. There is nothing that she wouldn’t do for her family. She ran the business with her son, Paul, daughters, Emy, Deanna and son-in-law Damon. She was the ultimate gardener raising asparagus that folks would come and pick on the honor system. She loved her Bouvier dogs, Shadrach, Hagar, Pepper, Titus, Silky and Petrosh. Petrosh was with her along with family when she said goodbye. They will all meet her at the rainbow bridge. She loved her sulcata turtle Crush. She loved her roses, lilies, her herb garden and her fresh eggs. She will be missed by everyone.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joyce Penton, and Gus and Dean Call; sons, Clifton Brossart and James Brossart; sister, Paula Mordford and brother, James Call.

Carol is survived by her sister, Delores; children, Deanna Tofte, Wichita Falls, Paul Brossart, Montague and Amelia Brossart,Williston, ND; grandchildren, Jerrod, Kyle, Catherine, Sydney, and Vance and Remington; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Annalee, Vernon Kate, Easton, and Knox and Conway; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She will see her sons, James and Clifton again and await those she loves and those who love her.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral home of Bowie, TX.

