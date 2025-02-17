NEWS
Preparing for bitterly cold temperatures, Atmos Energy offers safety tips
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas – FEBRUARY 17, 2025 – As the forecast calls for extreme winter weather to arrive in the coming days, Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system.
Colder weather may impact the amount of natural gas you use. Using energy wisely and making a few household changes may produce a big difference in how much you spend on natural gas and other energy bills. Here are some tips to help you stay safe and conserve energy this winter:
· Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home.
· Protect natural gas meters. Natural gas meters are weather-proof; however, to help keep the meter working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object. Call Atmos Energy’s Emergency Number, 866.322.8667, if you have concerns about your meter.
· Make sure external vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment are clear. Blocked vents can lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide gas. If you have questions about proper venting, contact a licensed plumber or qualified contractor.
· Minimize the risk of frozen pipes. Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open, and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.
· Save money and energy by setting your thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 58 degrees when you are away from home (where safe to do so). · These tips and more are available on our Storm Center page at atmosenergy.com.
Although natural gas outages are infrequent, if you experience loss of natural gas service or low gas pressure, contact the Atmos Energy emergency line at 866.322.8667 – agents are ready to assist 24/7.
Atmos Energy will communicate regularly with customers and communities before, during, and after extreme weather events. To sign up for text alerts, adjust your notification preferences in the Account Center. Follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and on our website at atmosenergy.com for continued safety and weather preparedness information.
Smell gas, act fast! If you suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately! From a safe distance call 911 and Atmos Energy’s 24-hour toll-free emergency number at 866.322.8667.
Schools closing early today due to weather conditions
Gold-Burg ISD will have busses run at 2 p.m. today
Forestburg ISD will have busses run at 2 p.m.
Updates to this list will be made as soon as they come available.
Freezing weather descends on Texas
With temperatures decreasing and wind speeds increasing behind the front, dangerously cold wind chills are expected tonight, then again tomorrow night. An Extreme Cold Warning and Cold Weather Advisory begin tonight as wind chills range from -10F to 10F.
ERCOT issues weather watch for Feb. 19-21
ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for February 19-21 due to extreme cold weather across the ERCOT region, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal. For more information, visit our TXANS webpage.
What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?
An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. At this time, grid conditions are expected to be normal, and there is not a current expectation of an energy emergency. Texans should continue to monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.
What do I need to do?
No action is needed. You can monitor current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com.
Did you know?
Reducing electric use during peak demand times can help you save and lower demand on the grid. Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.
