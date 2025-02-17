Preparing for bitterly cold temperatures, Atmos Energy offers safety tips

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas – FEBRUARY 17, 2025 – As the forecast calls for extreme winter weather to arrive in the coming days, Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system.

Colder weather may impact the amount of natural gas you use. Using energy wisely and making a few household changes may produce a big difference in how much you spend on natural gas and other energy bills. Here are some tips to help you stay safe and conserve energy this winter:

· Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home.

· Protect natural gas meters. Natural gas meters are weather-proof; however, to help keep the meter working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object. Call Atmos Energy’s Emergency Number, 866.322.8667, if you have concerns about your meter.

· Make sure external vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment are clear. Blocked vents can lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide gas. If you have questions about proper venting, contact a licensed plumber or qualified contractor.

· Minimize the risk of frozen pipes. Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open, and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.

· Save money and energy by setting your thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 58 degrees when you are away from home (where safe to do so). · These tips and more are available on our Storm Center page at atmosenergy.com.

Although natural gas outages are infrequent, if you experience loss of natural gas service or low gas pressure, contact the Atmos Energy emergency line at 866.322.8667 – agents are ready to assist 24/7.

Atmos Energy will communicate regularly with customers and communities before, during, and after extreme weather events. To sign up for text alerts, adjust your notification preferences in the Account Center. Follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and on our website at atmosenergy.com for continued safety and weather preparedness information.

Smell gas, act fast! If you suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately! From a safe distance call 911 and Atmos Energy’s 24-hour toll-free emergency number at 866.322.8667.