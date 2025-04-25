SPORTS
Bowie Baseball Interview
SPORTS
Softball Roundup
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers again made a come back win against Perrin-Whitt in a high scoring affair that ended early.
The Lady Panthers won 20-10 against the Lady Pirates, winning after six innings due to run-rule.
Saint Jo’s last game had been 12 days earlier against the same Perrin-Whitt team it had also beaten in a high-scoring game 35-20. Another win would secure the Lady Panthers district title.
Saint Jo started off the game well, scoring five runs in the first inning and one more in the top of the second inning to go up 6-0. The Lady Pirates then reeled off nine runs in the bottom of the second inning which usually would change the whole momentum of the game with them up 9-6.
Perrin-Whitt added one more run in the third inning after holding Saint Jo scoreless, which is another rare feat in the team’s history of playing the other. The Lady Pirates led 10-6 and had momentum.
Then the Lady Panthers scored six runs in the fourth inning to take the lead back. Saint Jo’s pitching and defense tightened up to not allow any more runs in the final three innings while the Lady Panthers added four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
It was enough to end the game early by one inning, with Saint Jo winning 20-10.
Symbri Evans and Reagan Wilson each had four RBIs to lead the team while Mercedes Diaz was second with three RBIs. The team finished with 20 hits while drawing nine walks.
Defensively, Saint Jo allowed only seven walks, a good improvement from a lot of games where the total in the double-digits while the Lady Panther defense committed four fielding errors and allowed 15 hits.
The win wrapped up a district title for the team. For the girl’s program, it is the fourth team district title this season, having already secured one in volleyball, basketball and track.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians ended their regular season on a sour note against one of the top teams in the district last week.
The Lady Indians lost to Lindsay 12-2, with the game ending after five innings due to run-rule.
Nocona was coming off of securing its first playoff appearance the previous week, but knew it would be tested against a Lady Knights team they had previously lost to handily in late March. The Lady Indians hoped they could competed better and try to treat the game like a playoff game.
Lindsay led after the first inning 1-0. Nocona came back in the second inning with two runs scored by RBI singles from Ashlynn Brown and Gwyndelyn Forsyth to take the lead 2-1. The Lady Knights tied the game with one run in the same inning to make it 2-2.
Unfortunately, the next three innings belonged to Lindsay. The Lady Knights scored six runs in the third inning to grab momentum. Lindsay then scored three runs in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth inning to end the game early due to run-rule.
The Lady Knights won 12-2.
Nocona ended with four hits while drawing six walks in the game. Lindsay finished with 11 hits and the Lady Indians committed four fielding errors.

SPORTS
Baseball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians picked up wins against Era last week to secure their second straight playoff appearance with one more game to play.
The Indians beat the Hornets 12-5 and by run-rule 10-0 after four and half innings.
Nocona was coming off of a tough series against Muenster, losing both games, playing well in one but not the other.
The Indians knew they had a good chance to beat Era if they played up to their potential and they showed it from the first inning in game one.
Nocona rallied off seven runs in the first inning before the Hornets had even bat to put itself in a good situation to possibly end the game early.
The only downside was the Indians were not able to offensively keep up the pressure. Nocona added one run in the seventh inning, two in the sixth and two more in the seventh inning.
Era scored four of its five runs in the final inning to put a bit of a sour note on an Indians win that could have finished stronger as Nocona won 12-5.
Miller Jentry led the team with four RBIs while Walker Murphey and Jayce Lehde each drove in two runs. The team had 16 total hits and drew five walks.
On the mound, RJ Walker pitched three innings and allowed no runs on two hits while striking out seven. The defense committed three fielding errors.
While letting the Hornets off the hook in the first game, Nocona made up for it in game two.
The Indians scored seven runs in one inning again, this time it coming in the second inning. Nocona added three runs the next two innings and shut out Era to secure the win by run-rule after four and half innings. The Indians won 10-0.
Brody Langford and Murphey each drove in two runs each to lead the team. Nocona finished with 10 hits, with four going for extra base hits while Era committed three fielding errors.
On the mound, Walker pitched all five innings and allowed no runs on two hits while striking out eight and walking two. The defense committed two fielding errors.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers lost a tough game at Perrin-Whitt last week, with most of the damage coming in the sixth and final inning.
The Pirates scored eight runs in the sixth inning to win the game one inning early due to run-rule 16-6.
The Panthers were coming off an uplifting win against Bellevue that saw them come back several times the previous week on the road. Saint Jo had played Perrin-Whitt in late March and had lost both games in close fashion so the Panthers hoped this time would be a different outcome for them.
The Pirates scored four runs in the first two innings before Saint Jo answered with three runs scored in the third inning. Perrin-Whitt added one run in the same inning and three in the fourth inning.
The Panthers cut the lead down to two runs after scoring three more runs in the fifth inning, making the score 8-6 heading into the sixth inning.
Unfortunately, Saint Jo had an inning from hell, allowing eight runs on five singles, a triple, two walks and a hit batter. The final run scored ended the game early.
Perrin-Whitt won 16-6.
Charlie Barclay led the team with two RBIs while Devin Stewart, Trent Gaston, Charlie Evans and Rylan Forrester each drove in one run. Saint Jo finished with eight hits and drew seven walks.
Unfortunately, the Panthers gave up 12 hits and walked seven batters while committing two fielding errors.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Eagles only played one game last week due to weather concerns later in the week and lost to Perrin-Whitt.
The Pirates won 15-0 after four innings, winning by run-rule in a game the Eagles hopes to forget.
Bellevue had one from Brycen Bancroft and River Trail drew the only walk in a game where not much went right. Eight fielding errors from the Eagles, eight walks issues and six hits added up really fast.

SPORTS
Jackrabbits go 1-1 against Holliday
Bowie baseball went 1-1 last week against a Holliday program that is usually among the top in the district until this season.
The Jackrabbits won the first game 2-1, but lost two days later a frustrating game 10-7,
Bowie was coming off a series sweep against City View the team hoped would kickoff a string of wins to finish the regular season and get into the playoffs after losing the first three series of district play.
The Jackrabbits hosted the first game of the series last week and it proved to be a low-scoring pitchers duel.
Through five innings neither team scored any runs and hits were hard to come by for both teams. In the top of the sixth inning, Holliday got two runners on base with an error at second base and an intentional walk with two outs. Unfortunately, two wild pitches allowed a run to score for the Eagles to take the first lead of the game 1-0.
It went to the bottom of the seventh inning with Bowie down to its last three outs. The Jackrabbits led off with a walk as the team finished with seven walks in the game. Then Trae Seigler hit a single to put two runners on with no outs.
Lead base runner Edmond De Leon stole third base. An error on the throw allowed him to then proceed home to tie the game and for the next base runner to reach second base. Caden Belcher then laid down a sacrifice bunt. The throw was too high for the first basemen which allowed the baserunner, Braden Rhyne, to run home for the winning run on the fielding error.
Bowie won 2-1.
The Jackrabbits had only two hits in the game from Seigler and Belcher while drawing seven walks. Holliday’s two fielding errors both came in the seventh inning to help Bowie come from behind.
On the mound, Siegler pitched all seven innings, allowing one run (zero earned) on four hits while striking out nine and walking two. The defense committed two fielding errors.
The Jackrabbits knew they could win now, but the second game was far from the pitching duel of the first game.
The first two innings were scoreless when Bowie broke the tie in the third inning. Boston Farris hit an two-run inside the park home run to give the Jackrabbits a 2-0 lead. Unfortunately, the goodwill from that play would be sucked out the next inning.
Holliday answered with five runs on two doubles, two singles and three walks while Bowie made two pitching changes in the inning while arguing about the strike zone.
The Jackrabbits cut the lead to one run after scoring two runs in the fourth inning. Belcher scored on the basepaths thanks to an error trying to pick off a runner. Hunter Rodriguez then hit a sacrifice fly ball to drive in another run to cut the lead to 5-4.
The Eagles answered in the same inning, drawing four walks to score one run to make it 6-4 heading into the fifth inning.
Holliday had another big offensive inning, scoring four runs on a double, two singles a walk and a hit batter to go up 10-4.
It stayed that way until the seventh inning where Bowie had to try and make another miracle happen. The Jackrabbits showed life, putting two runners in scoring position with two outs. Seigler then hit a two RBI triple. Two batters later, Austin Cheney hit a groundball to the shortstop that resulted in an error that allowed another run to come through and for the inning to keep going.
After another walk, Bowie had loaded the bases up and were now a big hit away from possibly tying up the game. Unfortunately, the next batter struck out looking, ending the game on sour note since many Jackrabbit fans had been complaining about the strike zone all night.
Holliday won 10-7.
Farris and Seigler led the team with two RBIs each with Farris hitting a home run and Seigler a triple. Bowie finished two six hits and drew eight walks.
On the mound, the Jackrabbits pitched four different players who combined for nine walks and one hit batter while giving up nine of the 10 runs in the game. The defense committed two fielding errors.
For more pictures from the second game, click here https://www.dotphoto.com/go.asp?l=bnews1&AID=6874530&T=1
