NWS issues tornado watch for Montague County

Published

9 hours ago

on

Event: Tornado Watch

Effective: 06:25 PM CDT on 04/29/2025

Expires: 01:00 AM CDT on 04/30/2025

Alert: THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 194 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COOKE GRAYSON JACK MONTAGUE WISE YOUNG THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWIE, BRIDGEPORT, DECATUR, DENISON, GAINESVILLE, GRAHAM, JACKSBORO, NOCONA, OLNEY, AND SHERMAN.

Target Area: Cooke, TX; Grayson, TX; Jack, TX; Montague, TX; Wise, TX; Young, TX

Information on flood levels at Lake Amon Carter

Published

12 hours ago

on

04/29/2025

By

This information was posted by the City Emergency Management Coordinator on Tuesday to help clarify any misconceptions about how water moves around Amon Carter.

Flood advisory issued

Published

1 day ago

on

04/28/2025

By

Montague County, TX will be under a FLOOD ADVISORY until 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Please monitor conditions closely.

Tornado Watch in effect until 11 p.m.

Published

2 days ago

on

04/28/2025

By

National Weather Service STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

4:00 PM CDT MON APR 28, 2025

TORNADO WATCH 182 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11:00 PM CDT FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:

TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARCHER, BAYLOR, CALLAHAN, CLAY, COKE, COTTLE, DICKENS, FISHER, FOARD, GLASSCOCK, HARDEMAN, HASKELL, HOWARD, IRION, JACK, JONES, KENT, KING, KNOX, MITCHELL, MONTAGUE, NOLAN, REAGAN, RUNNELS, SCURRY, SHACKELFORD, STEPHENS, STERLING, STONEWALL, TAYLOR, THROCKMORTON, TOM GREEN, WICHITA, WILBARGER and YOUNG.

