NWS issues tornado watch for Montague County
Event: Tornado Watch
Effective: 06:25 PM CDT on 04/29/2025
Expires: 01:00 AM CDT on 04/30/2025
Alert: THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 194 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COOKE GRAYSON JACK MONTAGUE WISE YOUNG THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWIE, BRIDGEPORT, DECATUR, DENISON, GAINESVILLE, GRAHAM, JACKSBORO, NOCONA, OLNEY, AND SHERMAN.
Target Area: Cooke, TX; Grayson, TX; Jack, TX; Montague, TX; Wise, TX; Young, TX
Information on flood levels at Lake Amon Carter
This information was posted by the City Emergency Management Coordinator on Tuesday to help clarify any misconceptions about how water moves around Amon Carter.
Flood advisory issued
Montague County, TX will be under a FLOOD ADVISORY until 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Please monitor conditions closely.
Tornado Watch in effect until 11 p.m.
National Weather Service STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
TORNADO WATCH 182 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11:00 PM CDT FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:
TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
ARCHER, BAYLOR, CALLAHAN, CLAY, COKE, COTTLE, DICKENS, FISHER, FOARD, GLASSCOCK, HARDEMAN, HASKELL, HOWARD, IRION, JACK, JONES, KENT, KING, KNOX, MITCHELL, MONTAGUE, NOLAN, REAGAN, RUNNELS, SCURRY, SHACKELFORD, STEPHENS, STERLING, STONEWALL, TAYLOR, THROCKMORTON, TOM GREEN, WICHITA, WILBARGER and YOUNG.
