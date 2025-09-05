NEWS
Amon Carter remains closed due to high water
NEWS
Brief agenda awaits city council
Members of the Bowie City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on May 13 in council chambers.
The meeting opens with a proclamation for Emergency Medical Services Week.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will report on recent rainfall problems, Smythe Street sidewalk project and the substation work.
There is only one item of new business an ordinance related to speed limits on specific streets. Public comments and approval of minutes wrap up the agenda.
NEWS
Amon Carter Water Supply Corporation board sets meeting
The board of directors of the Amon Carter Lake Water Supply Corporation will meet at 6 p.m. at Carter Lake Baptist Church 4759 FM 1125.
Agenda items include an engineer’s presentation and resolution workshop with Daniel Deweber and Prairie Branch Properties.
NEWS
County preliminary values up 9.1%
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Seeing your preliminary property values has the potential to make you cry, but coupled with rumors about homestead exemptions changed or eliminated has made the arrival even more dramatic.
Last week those preliminary property tax value notices began arriving in mailboxes across Montague County. Some 9,066 statements were sent out by the Montague County Tax Appraisal District along with 4,689 oil and gas notices by Pritchard and Abbott.
Overall county values went up 9% based on the preliminary values for 2025.
For many it was shock to open that envelope as values jumped in almost every taxing entity.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint