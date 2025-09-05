SCHOOL NEWS
Forestburg ISD issues alert about Tik Trend to damage Chromebooks
The principal of Forestburg Independent School District Kay White, has sent out an alert to parents and students regarding a dangerous Tik Tok Trend regarding Chromebook devices.
A letter was posted to the district’s Facebook page on May 8 bringing this trend to their attention. According to the post students through Tik Tok are being encouraged to force electrical short circuits on Chromebook devices by inserting items into the USB port. This action can spark or puncture the lithium battery in the device and poses a serious fire risk.
“Students and parents, be award if your student chooses to engage in this trend they will face serious consequences including, but not limited to the following:
- Up to $300 in replacement/repair fee.
- At minimum a 30-day loss of technology use if not permanent loss.
- School consequences such as ISS/OSS/DAEP.
- Criminal charges pursued for vandalism and/or arson.”
It concludes by encouraging parents to talk to students about the importance of appropriate use of district technology resources and the consequences of their actions.
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie ISD approves all offered educator contracts
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District approved all the offered contracts for professional educators during last week’s meeting.
After a brief executive session the board returned to open session to approved the contracts. Several staff members are retiring include Kathy Green, principal at Bowie Elementary; Chris Cornelison, assistant principal at Bowie Junior High and Kristi Hunt at Bowie High School.
Superintendent Blake Enlow said there are a few who don’t have all their certification completed that did not receive a full contract. There also were no reassignments of staff to other duties as of April 21.
Read the full story in the May 1 Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Gold-Burg graduate earns MSU’s top academic honor
The Hardin and Clark Scholars, the top academic honors at Midwestern State University, and other outstanding students were named during the annual Honors Recognition Banquet April 25 in D.L. Ligon Coliseum.
Rykir J.A. Evans was named Hardin Scholar. Evans is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
The Hardin Scholar is the university’s highest award for academic excellence and was begun in 1962 by the Hardin Foundation. It is presented each spring to a student during his or her senior year and a $3,000 scholarship award is given with the honor.
Read the full story in the May 1 Bowie News.
Rykir J.A. Evans named Hardin Scholar for Midwestern State University stands with Kandace Adam, the Clark Scholar. (Courtesy photo)
SCHOOL NEWS
Jackrabbit Preview date set
Make the transition from junior high to high school easier by attending Jackrabbit Preview Night starting at 5:30 p.m. on April 7 in the high school cafeteria.
Students and parents will complete and sign high school graduation plans. You also will learn about high school classes, degree plans, dual credit and much more. Attendance is encouraged.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS1 year ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS2 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint