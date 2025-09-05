Forestburg ISD issues alert about Tik Trend to damage Chromebooks

Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District approved all the offered contracts for professional educators during last week’s meeting.

After a brief executive session the board returned to open session to approved the contracts. Several staff members are retiring include Kathy Green, principal at Bowie Elementary; Chris Cornelison, assistant principal at Bowie Junior High and Kristi Hunt at Bowie High School.

Superintendent Blake Enlow said there are a few who don’t have all their certification completed that did not receive a full contract. There also were no reassignments of staff to other duties as of April 21.

