NEWS
Bowie council meets June 9
Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. June 9 in council chambers.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will discuss the 2026-27 budget process.
After the consent agenda and public comments, the 2027 Montague County Tax Appraisal District budget will be presented.
Other topics of new business will include amendments to the finance department purchasing policy; ordinance adding a pickleball court reservation fee and ordinance prohibiting drilling and mining or the reopening of an abandoned well or mine in any public park located within the city limits and resolution authorizing the submission of an application to the Texas Parks and Wildlife for a 2027 local park grant.
NEWS
Commissioners meet on June 8
The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on June 8 in regular session.
A budget for 2026-27 from the Montague County Tax Appraisal District will be presented.
Montague County 4-Hers will tell the court about their activities this past year.
Three new appointments to the Montague County Child Welfare Board will be presented for consideration: April Ann Mancilla, Emily Joyce Carminati and Evan Todd Biles.
Other topics on the agenda will include: Plan year 2027 Texas Association of Counties Health and Employee Benefits plan renewal; sheriff’s office to accept unanticipated revenue of $1,800 from child welfare board to go into training; service agreement with Commercial Pest Management for service at the animal shelter; service agreement with Red River Authority of Texas Environmental Services Lab for wastewater treatment sample analysis and related delivery process; credit application with TriCounty Materials and Services; service agreement with Parker Waste Services for bin in precinct one county board; sealed bids for base rock and oversized rock and budget workshop.
NEWS
Nocona City Council to consider filling vacancy
The Nocona City Council will consider how to fill a vacancy along with numerous requests, budget items and building improvements when it gathers at 5 p.m. on June 9.
Per the local government code a city council member who is absent for four consecutive meetings is considered to be automatically vacant. Rob Norman has been absent and the council will consider appointing someone to fill the remainder of the term until November 2026.
Mayor and council items of interest and public comments will follow.
The agenda includes four funding requests from the Nocona Economic Development Corporation A and B Boards: $2,500 for a signage grant for Nocona Meat Company, $15,000 grant to the Chisholm Trail Rodeo Arena Committee for improvements, maintenance and repairs, $4,678.83 to Indian Oaks Golf Course Advisory Committee for sand and top-dressing greens and $2,500 to the VFW for additional insurance wrap policy to cover burn-out during Cruisin’ Nocona.
The council will consider a grant management firm to handed the application process with the Texas Water Development Board as the city pursues an infrastructure grant. An engineer/architectural firm also will be discussed for that grant.
The city will receive sealed bids for the sale of 19.5 acres adjoining the golf course.
Police Chief Kent Holcomb will report on the public nuisance code violations and the warnings written.
Other topics will include: Changes made to the H.J. Justin Community Room rental agreement; consider the fire department applying for a Texas Forest Service grant and amend the city budget for matching funds; discuss paving the entrances to the cemetery; discuss installing handrails at city hall steps; discuss Small Town Roofing volunteering to put a new roof on the downtown park gazebo; review the 2027 Montague County Tax Appraisal District budgets; hear progress report on city budget work; and discuss paving two to three blocks of Poplar Street and the intersection of Cooke and Willow.
Under the city council acting as the building commission, the first hearings on 300 Bowie is set for owner Charles and Johnnie Williams and 310 Bowie, owned by Stephanie Ray are scheduled. The fire marshal is expected to provide reports on both.
All these items will be considered for action in the regular agenda following the workshop agenda.
NEWS
Bowie Library’s summer reading begins June 9
Bowie Library’s Summer Reading program opens at 10 a.m. on June 9 at the Bowie Community Center with a bubble truck party.
Come prepared to get soapy and wet as this popular series kicks off the summer. This year’s theme is “Unearth a Story,” with a focus on prehistoric items and dinosaurs.
Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12 and these free programs will be at the Bowie Community Center at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in June and July excluding June 23, July 14 and July 21 when it will be at the library.
Children will be given a reading log to bring with them to each program. Each child also receives a book at the end of the series.
The program will include the following activities: June 16, Bright Star Theater Group; June 23, Read and Go take home craft; July 7, dinosaur exhibit; July 14, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum program; July 21, Read and Go take home craft and July 28, Creature Teacher.
‘Tween and Teen
There will be a summer reading program for this age group of those 11 to 18. Programs at are 2 p.m. June 11, 18 and 25 all at the library.
Youngsters can do dinosaur scratch art, air-dry clay diffuser disc and take part in an escape room.
Top photo- Summer reading art activity from 2025. (News file photo)
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