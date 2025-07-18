Bowie City Council meets on July 22

Criminals are using WhatsApp to solicit investors in a fraud scheme – and then using the name of the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) and its director to claim that the victims are participating in money laundering and must pay a fine to get out of trouble.

Verified cases have been reported in the Austin and San Marcos areas, but the extent is unknown at this time.

Consumers should know that the FCIC never collects fines, and rarely interacts with members of the general public. In fact, law enforcement in general will never solicit any type of payment in lieu of arrest. Any correspondence asking for payment is likely to be fraudulent and citizens are cautioned to never send money if receiving similar correspondence.

Anyone who is contacted by these scammers should not interact with them. Potential victims should keep any communications they received and should report the incident to local law enforcement. Local law enforcement should then contact the FCIC for further direction.

The FCIC, located in Tyler, Texas, is staffed by law enforcement officers and intelligence analysts with extensive experience investigating organized financial crimes, including credit card skimming and shimming that attack fuel dispensers, ATMs, and point of sale terminals, as well as many other types of financial crimes.

The Smith County District Attorney’s office runs day-to-day operations at the FCIC, while the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation reimburses Smith County for operating expenses related to the Center. Visit the FCIC’s website for more information and resources.

