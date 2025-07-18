NEWS
FCIC warns of fraud scheme
Criminals are using WhatsApp to solicit investors in a fraud scheme – and then using the name of the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) and its director to claim that the victims are participating in money laundering and must pay a fine to get out of trouble.
Verified cases have been reported in the Austin and San Marcos areas, but the extent is unknown at this time.
Consumers should know that the FCIC never collects fines, and rarely interacts with members of the general public. In fact, law enforcement in general will never solicit any type of payment in lieu of arrest. Any correspondence asking for payment is likely to be fraudulent and citizens are cautioned to never send money if receiving similar correspondence.
Anyone who is contacted by these scammers should not interact with them. Potential victims should keep any communications they received and should report the incident to local law enforcement. Local law enforcement should then contact the FCIC for further direction.
The FCIC, located in Tyler, Texas, is staffed by law enforcement officers and intelligence analysts with extensive experience investigating organized financial crimes, including credit card skimming and shimming that attack fuel dispensers, ATMs, and point of sale terminals, as well as many other types of financial crimes.
The Smith County District Attorney’s office runs day-to-day operations at the FCIC, while the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation reimburses Smith County for operating expenses related to the Center. Visit the FCIC’s website for more information and resources.
BISD trustees face long agenda on July 21
The Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees face a hefty agenda of business when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on July 21.
Interim Superintendent Lee Ann Farris will review a slate of information items that include: Texas Association of School Boards 2025 nominations foe the board; schedule for collaborative school board training; BISD convocation on Aug. 4 invitation to board members; summer district planning; updates on items from the 89th Legislative session and federal grants; BISD budget workshop and future meeting dates.
The plans a called meeting on July 24 where it is expected to offer Dr. Donna L. Hale the position of superintendent. Approval of updated handbooks and code of conduct also will be on that agenda. A budget workshop meeting will be set, along with August meetings for the budget hearing, tax rate and budget adoption.
Principals, athletic director and finance director will make their monthly reports.
In action items the board will see the following: Resolution for the development of a school library advisory council or not per Senate Bill 13; resolution for home school participation in UIL activities per SB 401; resolution for use of personal communication devices per House Bill 1481; TASB local policy updates; professional development plan; appraisal calendar; declare any hazardous bus route conditions; call the November election for two places presently filled by Jeff Jackson, place three and Kent Dosch, place four; and consider proposed budgeted for the Montague, Jack and Clay County Appraisal District budgets.
A closed session has two topics: Possible action regarding employee request to continue personal business activity and compliance with HB 3372 and personnel considerations. Any action would occur back in open session.
Bowie City Council meets on July 22
Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on July 22 in the council chambers.
After items of community interest, City Manager Bert Cunningham will offer his monthly report on the following topics: Texas Public Power Association Conference, Waste Connections rate adjustment, Rock and Pillar Street bridge project, Public Management surveying and substation transformer project.
The only item of old business is the second reading of the ordinance calling for the Nov. 4 election, where the mayor’s position and three council slots will be on the ballot.
In new business, the proposed budgets for the Bowie Economic Development Corporation and Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation will be offered for 2025-26.
Waste Connection officials are expected to request the Consumer Price Index rate adjustments allowed in their contract. The North Texas Regional Advisory Council LRRC radio frequency use agreement will be considers. Public comments round out the agenda.
Bowie Industrial Development Foundation still creating jobs 64 years later
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsnonline.com
Sixty-four years ago a large group of Bowie business and community leaders came together with their wits and money to develop a plan to create jobs in Bowie.
Out of that effort came the Bowie Industrial Development Foundation and in 2025 its members are continuing to support those efforts expanding the manufacturing facility for American Hat as it grows to more than 100 employees in its 21st year operating in Bowie creating an $11.3 million annual economic impact.
On July 8 the foundation board and Bowie Economic Development Corporation hosted lunch for American Hat employees inside the new raw materials storage building recently completed at the property located north of Bowie on U.S. 81 North.
Randy West, secretary-treasurer of the foundation, shared the history of the BIDF from its records as its celebrated the opening of the new building and additional improvements completed in the last few years allowing the company to expand its operations and staff.
The foundation was created on Feb. 14, 1961 by 250 businesses, individuals and service clubs who wanted to make a plan to create jobs.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Top photo – This new 8,000 sq. ft building is the newest addition to the American Hat factor property owned by the Bowie Industrial Development Foundation. (Photo by Barbara Green)
