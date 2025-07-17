NEWS
Bowie Industrial Development Foundation still creating jobs 64 years later
By BARBARA GREEN
Sixty-four years ago a large group of Bowie business and community leaders came together with their wits and money to develop a plan to create jobs in Bowie.
Out of that effort came the Bowie Industrial Development Foundation and in 2025 its members are continuing to support those efforts expanding the manufacturing facility for American Hat as it grows to more than 100 employees in its 21st year operating in Bowie creating an $11.3 million annual economic impact.
On July 8 the foundation board and Bowie Economic Development Corporation hosted lunch for American Hat employees inside the new raw materials storage building recently completed at the property located north of Bowie on U.S. 81 North.
Randy West, secretary-treasurer of the foundation, shared the history of the BIDF from its records as its celebrated the opening of the new building and additional improvements completed in the last few years allowing the company to expand its operations and staff.
The foundation was created on Feb. 14, 1961 by 250 businesses, individuals and service clubs who wanted to make a plan to create jobs.
Top photo – This new 8,000 sq. ft building is the newest addition to the American Hat factor property owned by the Bowie Industrial Development Foundation. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Court sells struck-off property
Montague County Commissioners conducted a brief session of business on July 14.
Following minutes and monthly reports, the court voted raise the commissioner’s secretary hourly pay to $22.40. A lease agreement between the county and 97th Judicial District and LEAF Capital Funding LLC for a copier in the district court’s office was approved.
Commissioners accepted the purchase of a property struck off the tax roll at 802 E. Clay. Steve Calzadais purchased the property for $600. County Judge Kevin Benton was given authority to sign the tax resale deed.
During public comment, LaDaira Riggs told the court she never received her county tax statement and did not feel she should be charged penalty and interest, which she did not want to pay. No action was taken by the court, but the county judge was provided with the paperwork and indicated he would get back with her.
In the budget workshop item there was no discussion.
Bowie man arrested in Archer County arson/attempt to commit capital murder case
A 32-year-old Bowie man was arrested July 11 on an Archer County Grand Jury indictment for attempted capital murder and arson.
The indictment on Garrison Grant Burkett was issued on July 10. There are two charges for arson intended damage to habitation/place of worship and attempt to commit capital murder by terror threat/other felony (attempt to commit).
Burkett was first arrested on May 20 on a complaint of arson. Law enforcement reports he allegedly attempted to start a fire or cause an explosion at a home on Wilson Road in Archer County on May 4. Both charges stem from this incident.
The suspect posted a $250,000 bond and was released from jail for the arson complaint and the capital murder charge followed after law enforcement said the investigation showed someone was in the residence he attempted to set on fire.
A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Governor announces new crisis support line for those affected by the flooding
|Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) launched the Texas Flooding Emotional Support Line, a new statewide crisis support line for Texans impacted by recent catastrophic floods. The crisis support line is available 24/7 and provides professional crisis counseling at no cost. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure that Texans hardest hit by these devastating floods have the resources and support they need, and that includes mental health support,” said Governor Abbott. “This new statewide crisis support line will ensure survivors, families, and first responders have access to emotional support and crisis counseling as they work to heal and recover. Cecilia and I continue to pray that God brings comfort to everyone affected and strength to our first responders as they deal with the unimaginable.” Survivors, families, first responders, and others affected by the disaster can receive professional crisis counseling at no cost by calling 833-812-2480. All calls are confidential and answered by personnel specially trained to work with disaster survivors. “The physical and emotional effects from a natural disaster are profound, and can have lasting effects on hearts, minds and communities,” said Michelle Alletto, HHSC chief program and services officer. “Dedicated mental health support is available to help our fellow Texans cope with loss, rebuild and heal.” Through crisis counseling, Texans can receive emotional support and get assistance with reviewing their disaster recovery options and referrals to other programs. Crisis counseling also promotes positive coping strategies and helps prevent additional stress for those affected by disaster. For more information on mental health resources available to Texans, visit the Disaster Behavioral Health Services page.
