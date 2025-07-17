Bowie Industrial Development Foundation still creating jobs 64 years later

By BARBARA GREEN

Sixty-four years ago a large group of Bowie business and community leaders came together with their wits and money to develop a plan to create jobs in Bowie.

Out of that effort came the Bowie Industrial Development Foundation and in 2025 its members are continuing to support those efforts expanding the manufacturing facility for American Hat as it grows to more than 100 employees in its 21st year operating in Bowie creating an $11.3 million annual economic impact.

On July 8 the foundation board and Bowie Economic Development Corporation hosted lunch for American Hat employees inside the new raw materials storage building recently completed at the property located north of Bowie on U.S. 81 North.

Randy West, secretary-treasurer of the foundation, shared the history of the BIDF from its records as its celebrated the opening of the new building and additional improvements completed in the last few years allowing the company to expand its operations and staff.

The foundation was created on Feb. 14, 1961 by 250 businesses, individuals and service clubs who wanted to make a plan to create jobs.

Top photo – This new 8,000 sq. ft building is the newest addition to the American Hat factor property owned by the Bowie Industrial Development Foundation. (Photo by Barbara Green)

Workers at American Hat were served lunch hosted by the Bowie Industrial Development Foundation and Bowie Economic Development Corporation last week. The company marks its 21st year in Bowie. (Photos by Barbara Green)