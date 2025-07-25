Bowie ISD welcomes new superintendent

The Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees welcomed new superintendent Dr. Donna L. Hale after approving her selection during a called meeting Thursday night.

The board named Hale the lone finalist 21 days earlier and started the state mandated 21-day clock before making the official job offer. Hale attended the meeting and after the vote signed her new contract and the group enjoyed cake.

Hale currently serves as assistant superintendent at Perryton ISD and previously led Miami ISD as superintendent. She brings more than 27 years of experience in education. She replaces Blake Enlow who resigned in mid-May.

Top photo – Dr. Donna Hale stands with members of the Bowie School Board after they formally offered her the position and voted on her approval. (News photo by Barbara Green)