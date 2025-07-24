NEWS
City, school election filing begins
Election filing began July 21 for the Nov. 4 city and school board elections.
Candidates wishing to run have until Aug. 18 to submit application for the ballot. Early voting begins on Oct 20.
The three incorporated cities in Montague County will each have mayoral elections, along with council races.
In the City of Bowie, the mayor’s position has been filled by Gaylynn Burris since her election in 2021. In council place one, Brent Shaw, place two, Donna Ashley and place three, Stephanie Post will be on the ballot.
In the City of Nocona, the mayor’s race is up for election. Robert Fenoglio has served as mayor since May 2007 and prior to that was a councilor for 10 years. Council positions are filled by Robert Fuller and Don Davis.
The Saint Jo City Council will have the mayor’s race for a one year unexpired term on the ballot after Mayor Kelly Williamson submitted his resignation on July 7. City Secretary Debbie Dennis said the letter cited personal reasons. Williamson was elected mayor last November and had strides in raising the community’s profile and putting information out into the community.
The council will meet on July 27 and officially receive the resignation. Aldermen spots filled by Martha Vite, Terry Stewart and Michael Dennis (unexpired term) will be on the ballot.
Bowie Independent School District will have
places three, Jeff Jackson and four Kent Dosch open for candidates.
Nocona ISD has two places on the ballot: Erica Patton, place three and Greg Fuller, place four.
And in Saint Jo ISD, the places filled by Mike Martin and Rodney Swirczynski will be open on the Nov. 4 ballot.
Forestburg, Gold-Burg and Prairie Valley ISDs do not have elections this year conducting races in alternating years.
Hale awaits appointment to superintendent
Bowie Independent School District Trustees are expected to offer Dr. Donna L. Hale the superintendent’s job during a called session at 5:30 p.m. on July 24.
The required 21-day waiting period for the lone finalist comes to an end on Thursday for Hale. During an executive session the board will take any action back in open session.
Other items on Thursday’s agenda will include addendums on employee and campus employee handbooks, as well as the student and campus handbooks and the district discipline matrix.
BISD reworks cell policy to meet new law
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie School Trustees put the final touches on new policies to meet State Legislative requirements during a lengthy Monday meeting and discussed some of the pressing issues in this year’s budget centering around salaries.
Leading the debate of new policies is the removal of personal communication devices from students during the instructional day and allowing home school students to participate in University Interscholastic League activities.
Interim Superintendent Lee Ann Farris offered the communication device policy, which is required from House Bill 1481. She noted there were really only two ways to deal with this: Prohibit possession on campus or provide storage to meet the new law.
The policy outlines guidelines, disciplinary consequences and exceptions. It includes all personal communication devices such as cell phones, smartwatches, radio devices, paging devices, tablets and other electronic devices capable of transmitting or receiving digital communication. It does not include an electronic device provided to the student by the school such as a laptop.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
Bowie ISD Personal Communication Device Policy — FNCE (LOCAL)
Effective with HB 1481 – Texas Law
HB 1481, prohibits the use of “personal communication devices,” which include cell phones, smartwatches, radio devices, paging devices, tablets, and other electronic devices capable of transmitting or receiving digital communication. The term does not include an electronic device provided to a student by a school district for educational purposes.
Student use guidelines
Students are not permitted to use personal communication devices on school property during the school day. The school day is defined as the first bell to the last bell to dismiss. Students must store devices in accordance with administrative procedures. Students are expected to:
- Power off all personal devices upon arrival
- Store them out of sight—in a locker, backpack, binder, purse at all times during school
hours
- Use a locker lock to secure items is encouraged
- Or leave devices at home
Devices are not allowed to be used or visible in the following areas during the school day: Classrooms, hallways, restrooms, cafeteria/lunchroom and any open areas on campus.
Other personal electronics, such as laptops, gaming devices, or accessories, are also prohibited on campus. This ensures safety, filtered content, and equitable access.
Disciplinary consequences for personal communication device violations
A student who violates this policy or any regulations shall be subject to discipline in accordance with the board-adopted Student Code of Conduct and the Bowie ISD Discipline Matrix. An authorized district employee may confiscate a student’s personal communication device that is used in violation of this policy or any applicable regulations. The consequences of unauthorized use are listed below and will take effect during the first full week of the school year.
Offense actions taken
1st Offense – Office Referral
- Confiscation of the item
- Detention assigned
- Student may pick up the item after school
2nd Offense – Office Referral
- Confiscation of the item
- Guardian-only pick-up required
- 1 day ISS
3rd Offense – Office Referral
- Confiscation of the item
- Guardian-only pick-up required
- Alternate personal communication device storage plan
required
- 3 days ISS
Additional Offenses – Apply 3rd Offense consequences
- OSS, DAEP (Disciplinary Alternative Education
Program) placement may be considered
The district will not dispose of devices but will retain them securely. If not retrieved, they will be stored in accordance with district regulations.
Exceptions to the policy
A student shall be authorized to use a personal communication device on school property during
the school day only under the following circumstances:
- The student’s use is necessary for implementation of the student’s individualized education
program, a 504 plan, or a similar program or plan;
- The student’s use is required due to a documented need based on a directive from a qualified physician; or
- The student’s use is necessary to comply with a health or safety requirement imposed by law or as part of the District or campus safety protocols.
Any exceptions to the policy will be agreed upon by the school committee and outlined in the plan.
Bowie firefighters train for swift water rescues at Lake Amon Carter
