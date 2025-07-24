City, school election filing begins

Election filing began July 21 for the Nov. 4 city and school board elections.

Candidates wishing to run have until Aug. 18 to submit application for the ballot. Early voting begins on Oct 20.

The three incorporated cities in Montague County will each have mayoral elections, along with council races.

In the City of Bowie, the mayor’s position has been filled by Gaylynn Burris since her election in 2021. In council place one, Brent Shaw, place two, Donna Ashley and place three, Stephanie Post will be on the ballot.

In the City of Nocona, the mayor’s race is up for election. Robert Fenoglio has served as mayor since May 2007 and prior to that was a councilor for 10 years. Council positions are filled by Robert Fuller and Don Davis.

The Saint Jo City Council will have the mayor’s race for a one year unexpired term on the ballot after Mayor Kelly Williamson submitted his resignation on July 7. City Secretary Debbie Dennis said the letter cited personal reasons. Williamson was elected mayor last November and had strides in raising the community’s profile and putting information out into the community.

The council will meet on July 27 and officially receive the resignation. Aldermen spots filled by Martha Vite, Terry Stewart and Michael Dennis (unexpired term) will be on the ballot.

Bowie Independent School District will have

places three, Jeff Jackson and four Kent Dosch open for candidates.

Nocona ISD has two places on the ballot: Erica Patton, place three and Greg Fuller, place four.

And in Saint Jo ISD, the places filled by Mike Martin and Rodney Swirczynski will be open on the Nov. 4 ballot.

Forestburg, Gold-Burg and Prairie Valley ISDs do not have elections this year conducting races in alternating years.