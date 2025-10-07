Budget offers, election called for Nov. 4

The Bowie City Council conducted a relatively brief meeting Tuesday night where the budget proposal was presented and the election for November was called.

The agenda opened with a public hearing on the 2024 annual Drinking Water Quality Consumer Confidence Report. City Manager Bert Cunningham touched on the highlights of the report which is available to the public on the city’s website.

He reported there were no violations or issues and the city’s water system continues to operate within all parameters. Water loss was at 41,402,247 gallons, which often stems from leaks or breaks. No action is required by the council.

