NEWS
Texas AgriLife organizes relief effort
During the July 4th weekend, Kerr County and much of the Texas Hill Country experienced catastrophic flash flooding that resulted in the tragic loss of life and extensive damage across our communities.
As they begin the long road to recovery, the outpouring of support from individuals near and far is deeply appreciated.
The Kerr County AgriLife Extension Service reports at this time, monetary donations are the most effective way to assist. Contributions can be made through the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, a registered 501(c)(3) public charity.
Donations will be directed to vetted organizations actively engaged in rescue, relief, and recovery efforts, as well as providing critical flood assistance to the impacted communities of Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point and Comfort.
Ways to donate
Online: communityfoundation.net
Phone: 830-896-8811
By mail: The Community Foundation, 241 Earl Garrett Street, Kerrville, TX 78028
Gift cards to Texas 4-H. Please mail gift cards (Walmart, HEB, Visa) by July 12 to: Texas 4-H
CC: SUPPORT, 2473 TAMU, College Station, TX 77843
All donations are tax-deductible.
Volunteer needs
Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the Salvation Army Kroc Center at (830) 315-5762 for current opportunities to assist on the ground.
Stay informed
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is sharing timely updates and information through our official social media channels:
X (Twitter): @txextension
Facebook: facebook.com/agrilifeextension
Instagram: @txextension
The nation’s support is instrumental in helping Kerr County and the broader Hill Country recover and rebuild. Citizens of this region extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone across the nation and world offering their compassion, resources, and time during this challenging time.
NEWS
Governor announces new crisis support line for those affected by the flooding
|Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) launched the Texas Flooding Emotional Support Line, a new statewide crisis support line for Texans impacted by recent catastrophic floods. The crisis support line is available 24/7 and provides professional crisis counseling at no cost. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure that Texans hardest hit by these devastating floods have the resources and support they need, and that includes mental health support,” said Governor Abbott. “This new statewide crisis support line will ensure survivors, families, and first responders have access to emotional support and crisis counseling as they work to heal and recover. Cecilia and I continue to pray that God brings comfort to everyone affected and strength to our first responders as they deal with the unimaginable.” Survivors, families, first responders, and others affected by the disaster can receive professional crisis counseling at no cost by calling 833-812-2480. All calls are confidential and answered by personnel specially trained to work with disaster survivors. “The physical and emotional effects from a natural disaster are profound, and can have lasting effects on hearts, minds and communities,” said Michelle Alletto, HHSC chief program and services officer. “Dedicated mental health support is available to help our fellow Texans cope with loss, rebuild and heal.” Through crisis counseling, Texans can receive emotional support and get assistance with reviewing their disaster recovery options and referrals to other programs. Crisis counseling also promotes positive coping strategies and helps prevent additional stress for those affected by disaster. For more information on mental health resources available to Texans, visit the Disaster Behavioral Health Services page.
NEWS
Congressional staff to visit Nocona
The staff of the Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced upcoming mobile office hours for July in regional towns including Nocona.
Constituents are encouraged to attend if they need assistance with a federal agency or to learn more about the office’s services.
Bring all documentation if you require assistance with a federal agency case. No appointment is necessary. Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600.
In Montague County the office staff will be set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 14 in Nocona City Hall, 102 Clay Street.
NEWS
Budget offers, election called for Nov. 4
The Bowie City Council conducted a relatively brief meeting Tuesday night where the budget proposal was presented and the election for November was called.
The agenda opened with a public hearing on the 2024 annual Drinking Water Quality Consumer Confidence Report. City Manager Bert Cunningham touched on the highlights of the report which is available to the public on the city’s website.
He reported there were no violations or issues and the city’s water system continues to operate within all parameters. Water loss was at 41,402,247 gallons, which often stems from leaks or breaks. No action is required by the council.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
