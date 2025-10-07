Texas AgriLife organizes relief effort

During the July 4th weekend, Kerr County and much of the Texas Hill Country experienced catastrophic flash flooding that resulted in the tragic loss of life and extensive damage across our communities.

As they begin the long road to recovery, the outpouring of support from individuals near and far is deeply appreciated.

The Kerr County AgriLife Extension Service reports at this time, monetary donations are the most effective way to assist. Contributions can be made through the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, a registered 501(c)(3) public charity.

Donations will be directed to vetted organizations actively engaged in rescue, relief, and recovery efforts, as well as providing critical flood assistance to the impacted communities of Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point and Comfort.

Ways to donate

Online: communityfoundation.net

Phone: 830-896-8811

By mail: The Community Foundation, 241 Earl Garrett Street, Kerrville, TX 78028

Gift cards to Texas 4-H. Please mail gift cards (Walmart, HEB, Visa) by July 12 to: Texas 4-H

CC: SUPPORT, 2473 TAMU, College Station, TX 77843

All donations are tax-deductible.

Volunteer needs

Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the Salvation Army Kroc Center at (830) 315-5762 for current opportunities to assist on the ground.

Stay informed

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is sharing timely updates and information through our official social media channels:

X (Twitter): @txextension

Facebook: facebook.com/agrilifeextension

Instagram: @txextension

The nation’s support is instrumental in helping Kerr County and the broader Hill Country recover and rebuild. Citizens of this region extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone across the nation and world offering their compassion, resources, and time during this challenging time.