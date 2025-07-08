Simplify summer with light lunches

(Family Features) Summer days can get busy with trips to the pool, walks around the neighborhood and gatherings with friends and loved ones. Take the hassle out of lunch with these Cucumber Sandwiches that can be made in advance for afternoon pick-me-ups and visit Culinary.net to find more light, easy meals.

Cucumber Sandwiches

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Yield: 4 sandwiches

Garlic toast

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup mayo

2 teaspoons dried dill

2 teaspoons thyme

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

2 cucumbers

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste



Cut crust off bread and set aside. In bowl, mix softened cream cheese, mayo, dill, thyme, onion powder and garlic powder. Peel cucumbers then coarsely chop and add to cream cheese mixture. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Spread mixture over bread and cut into triangles.

Tip: Recipe can be doubled, if needed.



SOURCE:

Culinary.net