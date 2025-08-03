3 ways to minimize back-to-school meal prep stress

(Family Features) Back-to-school often means a few “ugh” moments for parents. From early wakeup calls and forgotten lunchboxes to extracurricular chaos, meltdowns at homework time and picky dinner eaters, easy solutions in the kitchen can help lighten the to-do list.

Turn those groan-worthy moments into “no big deal” with Borden® cheese – a versatile protein that adds both flavor and fun to your meals. Whether it’s shredded, sliced or in snack form, cheese provides simple ways to help keep meal prep stress to a minimum on school days.

Pack Lunches the Night Before

Preparing sandwiches, salads or wraps in advance can streamline your morning routine and ensure your family members have a nutritious meal ready to take to school or work. A turkey and cheddar sandwich will hold up well in the fridge overnight. Add grab-and-go options like string cheese, fruit or whole-grain crackers to go with their favorite sandwiches to create a balanced and satisfying lunch. Cheese sticks also fit perfectly in a pencil slot in backpacks to combat hangry kids after school.

Rely on One-Pot Dishes at Dinnertime

One-dish dinners can be a lifesaver when trying to balance packed schedules and get everyone to and from their activities. With easy prep and only a single pot or pan to clean up, you can cut down on the time spent in the kitchen and enjoy more moments with your family. Delicious and satisfying one-dish recipes, like Skillet Chili Mac, elevate a family favorite by adding Borden cheese. Made with real milk from American dairy farmers, it provides wholesome goodness you can feel confident serving your family.

Embrace ‘Batch and Freeze’ Cooking

Instead of prepping a full week’s worth of meals, focus on cooking large batches of a few key components. For example, cheese serves as a delicious protein in baked dishes that freeze and reheat well for busy weeknights such as lasagna or macaroni and cheese. Or freeze individual servings of homemade burritos or quesadillas filled with cheese and other family-favorite ingredients.

Find more tips and recipes to save time during the school year at bordencheese.com.

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 10



1 pound ground beef

1 cup chopped onion

1 can (14 ounces) crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups elbow macaroni (8 ounces), cooked and drained

1 package (2 cups) Borden Cheese Thick Cut Four Cheese Mexican Shreds, divided

1 package (2 cups) Borden Cheese Sharp Cheddar Shreds, divided

2 green onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

In large skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef and onion 5-7 minutes, or until meat is browned, stirring occasionally. Drain fat, if necessary. Stir in tomatoes, chili powder, cumin and salt. Stir in cooked macaroni; reduce heat to medium-low. Top with cheeses, saving some for topping; cover and cook until cheese is melted. Remove from heat; top with green onions and cilantro. Add final layer of reserved cheeses on top.



SOURCE:

Borden