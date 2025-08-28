Fruity fuel for school, keep students energized

(Family Features) School days bring excitement for students with classroom fun, exploration of new subjects, time with friends and extracurricular activities like sports and clubs. They also mean hectic schedules for families, especially parents looking to keep nutrition top of mind in spite of jam-packed weeknight calendars.

Help your kiddos stay energized for each school day (including those dreaded homework hours) with nutritious snacks that prioritize hydration. As a satisfying sweet treat thanks to its taste and nutritional value, watermelon provides a year-round solution to rehydrate as part of simple, kid-friendly meals and snacks.

Sweet watermelon, salty cottage cheese and pops of berries make this Watermelon Berry Fruit Salad with Cottage Cheese hard to top after a long day in the classroom. A sprinkle of fresh mint is a perfect final addition to this after-school treat.

Or for an easy, fast, no-mess meal that can be prepared for homework sessions or taken as a lunchbox treat, look no further than Watermelon Kebabs. Just cube watermelon, turkey breast and cheddar cheese and thread on coffee stirrers or beverage straws then share with your loved ones while tackling dinner and prepping for the next day of learning.

Any way you slice it, watermelon is a nutrient-dense food you can feel confident stocking in your kitchen and feeding to your family. It provides 21 grams (8% of the recommended daily value) of natural carbohydrates and is especially energizing when paired with protein like cottage cheese or turkey for a balanced snack.

Plus, with just 80 calories in two cups, it’s a high-volume food that can fill you up at mealtime. Once you’ve enjoyed the delicious watermelon flesh, make sure to avoid waste by using the rind in recipes like stir fries or salads, or encourage little ones to get creative with watermelon rind crafts to let their creativity shine.

Recipe courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board

Watermelon

1 package raspberries

1 package strawberries

1 package blueberries

1 package blackberries

1 container cottage cheese

1 bunch mint leaves

honey, to taste (optional)

Cut watermelon with star-shaped cookie cutter or into cubes. In large bowl, mix watermelon with raspberries, strawberries, blueberries and blackberries. Add dollops of cream cheese on top of fruit. Garnish with mint leaves and drizzle with honey, to taste, if desired, prior to serving.

Recipe courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board

Servings: 6

18 seedless watermelon cubes (1/2 inch each)

6 cubes smoked turkey breast

6 cubes cheddar cheese

6 coffee stirrers or beverage straws

Thread cubed watermelon, cubed turkey and cubed cheese on stirrers or straws.



