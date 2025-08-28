EDIBLES
Fruity fuel for school, keep students energized
(Family Features) School days bring excitement for students with classroom fun, exploration of new subjects, time with friends and extracurricular activities like sports and clubs. They also mean hectic schedules for families, especially parents looking to keep nutrition top of mind in spite of jam-packed weeknight calendars.
Help your kiddos stay energized for each school day (including those dreaded homework hours) with nutritious snacks that prioritize hydration. As a satisfying sweet treat thanks to its taste and nutritional value, watermelon provides a year-round solution to rehydrate as part of simple, kid-friendly meals and snacks.
Sweet watermelon, salty cottage cheese and pops of berries make this Watermelon Berry Fruit Salad with Cottage Cheese hard to top after a long day in the classroom. A sprinkle of fresh mint is a perfect final addition to this after-school treat.
Or for an easy, fast, no-mess meal that can be prepared for homework sessions or taken as a lunchbox treat, look no further than Watermelon Kebabs. Just cube watermelon, turkey breast and cheddar cheese and thread on coffee stirrers or beverage straws then share with your loved ones while tackling dinner and prepping for the next day of learning.
Any way you slice it, watermelon is a nutrient-dense food you can feel confident stocking in your kitchen and feeding to your family. It provides 21 grams (8% of the recommended daily value) of natural carbohydrates and is especially energizing when paired with protein like cottage cheese or turkey for a balanced snack.
Plus, with just 80 calories in two cups, it’s a high-volume food that can fill you up at mealtime. Once you’ve enjoyed the delicious watermelon flesh, make sure to avoid waste by using the rind in recipes like stir fries or salads, or encourage little ones to get creative with watermelon rind crafts to let their creativity shine.
Find more school year snacks and meals by visiting Watermelon.org.
Watermelon Berry Fruit Salad with Cottage Cheese
Recipe courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board
- Watermelon
- 1 package raspberries
- 1 package strawberries
- 1 package blueberries
- 1 package blackberries
- 1 container cottage cheese
- 1 bunch mint leaves
- honey, to taste (optional)
- Cut watermelon with star-shaped cookie cutter or into cubes.
- In large bowl, mix watermelon with raspberries, strawberries, blueberries and blackberries. Add dollops of cream cheese on top of fruit.
- Garnish with mint leaves and drizzle with honey, to taste, if desired, prior to serving.
Watermelon Kebabs
Recipe courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board
Servings: 6
- 18 seedless watermelon cubes (1/2 inch each)
- 6 cubes smoked turkey breast
- 6 cubes cheddar cheese
- 6 coffee stirrers or beverage straws
- Thread cubed watermelon, cubed turkey and cubed cheese on stirrers or straws.
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
3 ways to minimize back-to-school meal prep stress
(Family Features) Back-to-school often means a few “ugh” moments for parents. From early wakeup calls and forgotten lunchboxes to extracurricular chaos, meltdowns at homework time and picky dinner eaters, easy solutions in the kitchen can help lighten the to-do list.
Turn those groan-worthy moments into “no big deal” with Borden® cheese – a versatile protein that adds both flavor and fun to your meals. Whether it’s shredded, sliced or in snack form, cheese provides simple ways to help keep meal prep stress to a minimum on school days.
Pack Lunches the Night Before
Preparing sandwiches, salads or wraps in advance can streamline your morning routine and ensure your family members have a nutritious meal ready to take to school or work. A turkey and cheddar sandwich will hold up well in the fridge overnight. Add grab-and-go options like string cheese, fruit or whole-grain crackers to go with their favorite sandwiches to create a balanced and satisfying lunch. Cheese sticks also fit perfectly in a pencil slot in backpacks to combat hangry kids after school.
Rely on One-Pot Dishes at Dinnertime
One-dish dinners can be a lifesaver when trying to balance packed schedules and get everyone to and from their activities. With easy prep and only a single pot or pan to clean up, you can cut down on the time spent in the kitchen and enjoy more moments with your family. Delicious and satisfying one-dish recipes, like Skillet Chili Mac, elevate a family favorite by adding Borden cheese. Made with real milk from American dairy farmers, it provides wholesome goodness you can feel confident serving your family.
Embrace ‘Batch and Freeze’ Cooking
Instead of prepping a full week’s worth of meals, focus on cooking large batches of a few key components. For example, cheese serves as a delicious protein in baked dishes that freeze and reheat well for busy weeknights such as lasagna or macaroni and cheese. Or freeze individual servings of homemade burritos or quesadillas filled with cheese and other family-favorite ingredients.
Find more tips and recipes to save time during the school year at bordencheese.com.
Skillet Chili Mac
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 10
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 can (14 ounces) crushed tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups elbow macaroni (8 ounces), cooked and drained
- 1 package (2 cups) Borden Cheese Thick Cut Four Cheese Mexican Shreds, divided
- 1 package (2 cups) Borden Cheese Sharp Cheddar Shreds, divided
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- In large skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef and onion 5-7 minutes, or until meat is browned, stirring occasionally. Drain fat, if necessary.
- Stir in tomatoes, chili powder, cumin and salt. Stir in cooked macaroni; reduce heat to medium-low.
- Top with cheeses, saving some for topping; cover and cook until cheese is melted. Remove from heat; top with green onions and cilantro. Add final layer of reserved cheeses on top.
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
Simplify summer with light lunches
(Family Features) Summer days can get busy with trips to the pool, walks around the neighborhood and gatherings with friends and loved ones. Take the hassle out of lunch with these Cucumber Sandwiches that can be made in advance for afternoon pick-me-ups and visit Culinary.net to find more light, easy meals.
Cucumber Sandwiches
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Yield: 4 sandwiches
- Garlic toast
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 2 teaspoons dried dill
- 2 teaspoons thyme
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 2 cucumbers
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- Cut crust off bread and set aside.
- In bowl, mix softened cream cheese, mayo, dill, thyme, onion powder and garlic powder. Peel cucumbers then coarsely chop and add to cream cheese mixture. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
- Spread mixture over bread and cut into triangles.
Tip: Recipe can be doubled, if needed.
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
Double the flavor with this summer favorite
(Family Features) Take an all-American creation up a notch this summer by doubling the burger fun with this fan-favorite version.
These All-American Double Bacon and Cheddar Smash Burgers, created by Wonder in partnership with The McLemore Boys, give you an opportunity to fire up the grill, gather the family and savor the flavor of a summer favorite. Pro tip: For an even bigger punch, chop half the bacon before cooking it and add to the patty mixture.
Discover more ways to enhance grilled summer favorites by visiting WonderBread.com/recipes.
All-American Double Bacon and Cheddar Smash Burgers
Recipe courtesy of The McLemore Boys on behalf of Wonder
Servings: 4
- 4 Wonder Classic Hamburger Buns
- 2 pounds angus beef
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 tablespoon McLemore Boys Sweet Rub
- 1/4 cup sweet barbecue sauce
- 8 slices cheddar cheese
- 1 pound bacon, halved lengthwise
- mayonnaise
- 1 large tomato, sliced
- 1 head lettuce
- kosher salt
- black pepper
- Heat griddle to high heat.
- Toast buns on griddle until golden brown. Set aside.
- In large bowl, combine ground beef, eggs and sweet rub; mix evenly. Form meat mixture into eight 4-ounce balls.
- Place balls on griddle and smash with spatula. Cook 5 minutes, flip and brush with barbecue sauce. Cook 5 minutes, or until burgers reach medium doneness. Place cheese slices on burgers for last 2 minutes to melt.
- Assemble bacon in 3-by-3 weave. Cook alongside burgers to desired crispiness.
- To build burgers, spread buns with mayo, add first burger then mini bacon weave, second burger, tomato, lettuce and sprinkle of salt and black pepper. Crown it with top bun and gently press.
SOURCE:
