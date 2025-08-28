BISD releases statement from legal counsel on Kuecher charge

Bowie Independent School District Superintendent Donna Hale released the following statement from the district’s legal counsel regarding allegations regarding the alleged illegal recording of district employees.

The statement was released on Aug. 28 from Eichelbaum, Wardell, Hansen, Powell, and Muñoz, P.C. regarding charges filed against Justin Kuecher.



Please see related story in the Thursday Bowie News and a brief on bowienewsonline.com.

“In light of questions raised regarding charges previously filed by the District against Mr. Kuecher, the Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees and Administration followed the law in all respects. Despite current claims to the contrary, there was credible evidence to show criminal conduct by a violation of law, which was reviewed by law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office. The Bowie ISD Board of Trustees followed the procedures outlined by the District Attorney’s office to have charges filed for criminal conduct.

All available information indicated the District, its officials, and staff were the victims of a crime. Unfortunately, the District cannot prevent misinformation and the spin being circulated by those who want to attack the District. Regardless of the ongoing false accusations, Bowie ISD extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Justin Kuecher. Our thoughts remain with his friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.”