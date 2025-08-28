Bowie News prints in black and white due to press issues

By BARBARA GREEN

A civil rights attorney reportedly representing the late Justin Kuecher gave the Bowie Independent School District Trustees a scathing rebuke accusing the district of actions that led to the “suicide” of Kuecher last week at his home.

C.J Grisham, an attorney from Temple, spoke to the board during public comments on Aug. 26, following a pair of public hearing meetings on the budget and tax rate and just as the board was going into a virtual training meeting. Board President Jacky Betts allowed him to speak with a five-minute time limit noting his topic was abuse of public office.

In an Aug. 18 meeting the board voted to pursue criminal charges against Kuecher who allegedly illegally recorded conversations with district staff without their knowledge or permission. Following an executive session with the district attorney the board voted to move forward with filing a charge related to unlawful interception by electronic device. Trustees Jeff Jackson and Angie Christmas abstained from the vote.

Bowie Police received a personal complaint from administrative secretary Kelli Ragsdale on Aug. 8, as she said Kuecher used a cell phone to record parties who were unaware they were being recorded. Kuecher had been filling out paperwork to run for place three on the board.

Police reported Kuecher then posted the recordings on social media.

Lt. Bob Blackburn of the Bowie Police Department said this type of offense is a second degree felony. He said a warrant had been obtained for the case, but Kuecher had not yet been arrested.

Jack Lawson, chief deputy with the Montague County sheriff’s office, said that office received a call about the death on Aug. 21 after someone in the family found Kuecher’s body at his home in the Sunset area. Lawson said the preliminary cause of death appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the investigation is still pending.

Grisham said he mostly focuses on first and second amendment issues, but he represents Justin Kuecher, whom he says the board voted to have charged with “a fake and bogus crime.”

“I am not sure what it was, what I do know is you guys have blood on your hands. My client, Justin, is dead, he committed suicide because he was facing a bogus felony charge from this board,” said Grisham.

