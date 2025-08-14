NEWS
Bowie bank robber may avoid federal charge
As of Aug. 11 it is unclear if a Sunset man could face a federal bank robbery charge, after he attempted to rob a Bowie man on Aug. 8.
The normally quiet Friday morning in Bowie was shattered shortly after 9 a.m. on Aug. 8 as Randall Baird Bryant, 63 entered the Wellington State Bank at 1301 State Highway 59N. He told the staff he was going to rob the bank and even brought his own bag in to presumably carry out the money.
Police received the silent panic alarm from Wellington Bank and were enroute. On arrival, they found people were outside waving and telling the cops the suspect had left in a pickup.
As of Monday Bryant remained in the county jail on a complaint of aggravated robbery with a $200,000 bond. Police Chief Guy Green said after talking to officials with the FBI it is unclear if he may face a federal charge.
Montague County retains .4961 cents tax rate for 2025
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County Commissioners Monday accepted the 2025-26 proposed budget retaining the present tax rate letting higher property values provide additional revenues.
The public hearing on the budget will be at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 in the courthouse annex. This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year by $651,877, and 2.78% of that $9,394.41 in tax revenues will be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
The proposed tax rate is .4961 cents per $100 in property value. A public hearing on the tax rate will be at 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 25, just after the budget hearing and prior to the regular court meeting at 9 a.m.
For 2025 the average homestead taxable value is $168,221, which is a 6.8% increase about the prior year. Tax on the average homestead is $834, a 6.78% increase above $781 in 2024. The total county tax levy on all properties is $13,733,844, which is a 5.55% increase.
City of Bowie puts final review on budget, proposes same tax rate
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie City Councilors approved a proposed 2025 tax rate of .5430 cents per $100 in property value and conducted a public hearing on the 2025-26 budget during their Aug 12 session.
During the last four years the tax rate has remained the same. Based on assessed valuation of $497,822,633, that .5430 cents will generate an estimate levy of $2,703,176. A public hearing for the tax rate will be Aug. 26.
Finance Director Pamela Woods went through the primary highlights of the budget, which has been in the works across three previous council meetings and workshops. The budget totals $23,988,734 with $13,078,520 in the utility fund and $10,910,214 in the general fund.
In the utility fund, water, wastewater and electric utilities are being expenses to the department for all city usage. Per ordinance a new water rate went into effect on May 1 ranging from $2.50 to $7.50 depending on the customer category and location.
Police work two-vehicle accident
Bowie emergency personnel were working this two-vehicle accident in the 1400 block of East Wise shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday. People were transported from the scene in an ambulance, but no further details are available at this time. (Photo by Barbara Green)
UPDATE -Bowie Police and EMS responded to this two-vehicle crash at 1500 E. Wise at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday. Meaghen Gresham, was driving a Ford Edge eastbound on East Wise in the left designated lane. Timothy McElyea, driving a Honda was westbound on East Wise. Police report the Honda crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic going east and struck the Edge head-on. Both drivers were transported to Medical City Decatur with possible injuries.
