Bowie bank robber may avoid federal charge

As of Aug. 11 it is unclear if a Sunset man could face a federal bank robbery charge, after he attempted to rob a Bowie man on Aug. 8.

The normally quiet Friday morning in Bowie was shattered shortly after 9 a.m. on Aug. 8 as Randall Baird Bryant, 63 entered the Wellington State Bank at 1301 State Highway 59N. He told the staff he was going to rob the bank and even brought his own bag in to presumably carry out the money.

Police received the silent panic alarm from Wellington Bank and were enroute. On arrival, they found people were outside waving and telling the cops the suspect had left in a pickup.

As of Monday Bryant remained in the county jail on a complaint of aggravated robbery with a $200,000 bond. Police Chief Guy Green said after talking to officials with the FBI it is unclear if he may face a federal charge.

