Montague County retains .4961 cents tax rate for 2025

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Commissioners Monday accepted the 2025-26 proposed budget retaining the present tax rate letting higher property values provide additional revenues.

The public hearing on the budget will be at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 in the courthouse annex. This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year by $651,877, and 2.78% of that $9,394.41 in tax revenues will be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.

The proposed tax rate is .4961 cents per $100 in property value. A public hearing on the tax rate will be at 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 25, just after the budget hearing and prior to the regular court meeting at 9 a.m.

For 2025 the average homestead taxable value is $168,221, which is a 6.8% increase about the prior year. Tax on the average homestead is $834, a 6.78% increase above $781 in 2024. The total county tax levy on all properties is $13,733,844, which is a 5.55% increase.

