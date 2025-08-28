NEWS
Lawyer blames BISD board for suicide
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
A civil rights attorney reportedly representing the late Justin Kuecher gave the Bowie Independent School District Trustees a scathing rebuke accusing the district of actions that led to the “suicide” of Kuecher last week at his home.
C.J Grisham, an attorney from Temple, spoke to the board during public comments on Aug. 26, following a pair of public hearing meetings on the budget and tax rate and just as the board was going into a virtual training meeting. Board President Jacky Betts allowed him to speak with a five-minute time limit noting his topic was abuse of public office.
In an Aug. 18 meeting the board voted to pursue criminal charges against Kuecher who allegedly illegally recorded conversations with district staff without their knowledge or permission. Following an executive session with the district attorney the board voted to move forward with filing a charge related to unlawful interception by electronic device. Trustees Jeff Jackson and Angie Christmas abstained from the vote.
Bowie Police received a personal complaint from administrative secretary Kelli Ragsdale on Aug. 8, as she said Kuecher used a cell phone to record parties who were unaware they were being recorded. Kuecher had been filling out paperwork to run for place three on the board.
run for place three on the board and had his phone on recording the process, when he had to go outside to his vehicle to get his driver’s license. Police reported Kuecher then posted the recordings on social media.
Lt. Bob Blackburn of the Bowie Police Department said this type of offense is a second degree felony. He said a warrant had been obtained for the case, but Kuecher had not yet been arrested.
Jack Lawson, chief deputy with the Montague County sheriff’s office, said that office received a call about the death on Aug. 21 after someone in the family found Kuecher’s body at his home in the Sunset area. Lawson said the preliminary cause of death appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the investigation is still pending.
Grisham said he mostly focuses on first and second amendment issues, but he represents Justin Kuecher, whom he says the board voted to have charged with “a fake and bogus crime.”
“I am not sure what it was, what I do know is you guys have blood on your hands. My client, Justin, is dead, he committed suicide because he was facing a bogus felony charge from this board,” said Grisham.
NEWS
BISD releases statement from legal counsel on Kuecher charge
Bowie Independent School District Superintendent Donna Hale released the following statement from the district’s legal counsel regarding allegations regarding the alleged illegal recording of district employees.
The statement was released on Aug. 28 from Eichelbaum, Wardell, Hansen, Powell, and Muñoz, P.C. regarding charges filed against Justin Kuecher.
“In light of questions raised regarding charges previously filed by the District against Mr. Kuecher, the Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees and Administration followed the law in all respects. Despite current claims to the contrary, there was credible evidence to show criminal conduct by a violation of law, which was reviewed by law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office. The Bowie ISD Board of Trustees followed the procedures outlined by the District Attorney’s office to have charges filed for criminal conduct.
All available information indicated the District, its officials, and staff were the victims of a crime. Unfortunately, the District cannot prevent misinformation and the spin being circulated by those who want to attack the District. Regardless of the ongoing false accusations, Bowie ISD extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Justin Kuecher. Our thoughts remain with his friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.”
NEWS
Bowie News prints in black and white due to press issues
MECHANICAL PROBLEMS – Due to a major mechanical issue at the printing press where your Bowie News is printed this edition will be published in black and white tomorrow. We apologize to our subscribers and readers, but the full paper will be out tomorrow even though it may be black and white. Thank you.
Richard King
08/28/2025 at 11:38 am
How is recording a conversation in which you are a participant a criminal felony charge in Texas which is a one party consent state?
LC in Texas
08/28/2025 at 6:52 pm
Mr. King, that is how Bowie works. In 1988, all smiles when I bought my property. In 1995,I was kept off my property by corrupt judges, attorney’s and those busy bodies that did not know any of the facts. They lied, made up their own laws and abused the situation. These so called authorities couldn’t take care of their own family problems, let along take care of other’s problems. I have names and documents of the abuse and they know who they are.
Sue Phillips
08/29/2025 at 3:41 am
They are trying to say he committed the offense because he stepped away from his phone, which was the device he was recording on,to retrieve his driver’s license from his car.
Dee
08/28/2025 at 8:53 pm
Never mind the fact that my husband’s daughter was killed by a wreck less driver in said county and is still as free as a song bird. Your little town is corrupt.
Rita Cain
08/29/2025 at 10:29 am
I just saw this story posted on a social media platform. The board members seemed unphased by Attorney CJ Grisham’s Ted talk with them. They will never be able to wash all of the blood off their hands. Justin Kuecher should be alive today. I hope Justin’s family files a wrongful death lawsuit against the Bowie ISD and is compensated for such unnecessary corruption and retaliation from the board members. I hope the audio is released. The abuse of power in all of Texas is out of control. I have read hundreds of comments from Bowie residents who despise Bowie’s leadership because they are all crooked. By the way, why is the word suicide in quotation marks in this article????
bowienews
08/29/2025 at 2:38 pm
Suicide was the word used by the Mr. Grisham. According to the sheriff’s office the official cause of death has not been ruled by the coroner, although they believe it to be self-inflicted gunshot which the story states. That is why it was in quote marks.