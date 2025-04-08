NEWS
Crews working on water line break
City of Bowie water system crews are working on a major water line break on Pecan, between Sanders and Hulme Streets this morning. The road has been closed for one block and drivers may want to avoid this area. It is projected work may take up to two hours.
NEWS
Bowie man dies in motorcycle accident
A 78-year-old Bowie man was killed in a motorcycle wreck east of Decatur on Saturday afternoon.
The Department of Public Safety reports the single-vehicle wreck happened at 6:05 p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 380 near Nicholas Way. William Hollowell was pronounced dead at the scene.
DPS Sgt. Tony De La Cerda said the preliminary investigation indicated that Hollowell’s 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound when the driver left the roadway and collided with the center median guard rail.
Wise County EMS said the body was transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office.
Hollowell, who was a longtime business driver in Bowie schools, was remembered on the Bowie Independent School District’s Facebook page. He was a Bowie High School graduate and a “dedicated member” of the transportation team.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Court debates staff needs at new shelter
Montague County Commissioners debated the need for an additional staff member at the new animal shelter as they talked budget Monday.
It was January 2024 when the court voted to start building a shelter and organizing its operation, responding to an ongoing and growing need for animal control out in the county. Sheriff Marshall Thomas agreed to take the animal control officer into his department, the court set up an agreement with a local animal advocacy group to set up an operational plan and a truck was order for the officer.
The primary delay has been the truck which is not expected to arrive until December; however, the shelter is complete and volunteers have been working with dogs. The agreement between the county and volunteers runs for one year afterwhich it would become the sole operation of the county with volunteers assisting.
Commissioner Bob Langford threw out a suggestion to hire an animal control coordinator who would work at the shelter fulltime to answer phones, help with intake of animals, adoptions, feeding, cleaning etc. Without a truck to pick up animals, the animal control officer has been somewhat limited on what he can do.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
County commissioners agree to fund swift water rescue squad
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Fire Chiefs from a pair of Montague County volunteer departments made a pitch to the commissioner’s court Monday to organize a swift water rescue squad and won approval at an quoted cost of $140,000 for equipment and training.
Rusty Henley, chief of the City of Nocona VFD and Randal Preuninger, chief of Bowie Rural VFD, made the request that would include the purchase of two boats, equipment and accessories, plus training. The departments would house the boats and cycle through those who want to undertake training providing them for rescue efforts throughout the county.
Henley said we have all seen the flooding in south Texas and locally high water has created some dangerous situations. On Easter weekend during heavy rains there was a high water emergency and they had to wait an hour for a boat from Gainesville.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Top photo – Rusty Henley, chief of the Nocona City VFD and Randal Preuninger, chief of the Bowie Rural VFD, talked to the commissioners Monday about funding a swift water rescue squad to serve the county. (Photo by Barbara Green)
