Crews working on water line break

Bill Hollowell

A 78-year-old Bowie man was killed in a motorcycle wreck east of Decatur on Saturday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety reports the single-vehicle wreck happened at 6:05 p.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 380 near Nicholas Way. William Hollowell was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS Sgt. Tony De La Cerda said the preliminary investigation indicated that Hollowell’s 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound when the driver left the roadway and collided with the center median guard rail.

Wise County EMS said the body was transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office.

Hollowell, who was a longtime business driver in Bowie schools, was remembered on the Bowie Independent School District’s Facebook page. He was a Bowie High School graduate and a “dedicated member” of the transportation team.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.