Court debates staff needs at new shelter

Montague County Commissioners debated the need for an additional staff member at the new animal shelter as they talked budget Monday.

It was January 2024 when the court voted to start building a shelter and organizing its operation, responding to an ongoing and growing need for animal control out in the county. Sheriff Marshall Thomas agreed to take the animal control officer into his department, the court set up an agreement with a local animal advocacy group to set up an operational plan and a truck was order for the officer.

The primary delay has been the truck which is not expected to arrive until December; however, the shelter is complete and volunteers have been working with dogs. The agreement between the county and volunteers runs for one year afterwhich it would become the sole operation of the county with volunteers assisting.

Commissioner Bob Langford threw out a suggestion to hire an animal control coordinator who would work at the shelter fulltime to answer phones, help with intake of animals, adoptions, feeding, cleaning etc. Without a truck to pick up animals, the animal control officer has been somewhat limited on what he can do.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.