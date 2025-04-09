EDIBLES
Stress less, snack smarter
(Family Features) If back-to-school season feels more overwhelming than exciting, you’re not alone. Between adjusting schedules, planning meals and organizing school supplies, it’s easy for families to feel the pressure this time of year.
With the right strategies and simple routines, you can reduce the chaos and make it a smoother, healthier experience for the whole family.
These registered dietitian-approved ideas can help get you started:
Getting kids motivated in the morning is no small task. Start the day with upbeat, energizing music and a nourishing meal like Breakfast Taquitos, paired with Yo Quiero’s Grab & Go Guacamole, Bean Dip and Salsa, to help kids focus and make the morning routine feel more like a dance party.
2. Skip the Sandwich at Lunchtime
If your kids are tired of sandwiches – and you’re tired of wasting time on food that comes back half-eaten – try a quick and easy option that balances fiber, protein and good-for-you carbs like these Ham, Cheese and Apple Wraps made with JAZZ Apples.
3. End the Lunchbox Struggle
Use colorful bento boxes to keep packed lunches organized and visually appealing then take advantage of blueberries from Consalo Family Farms to create Blueberry Gummy Snacks, a better-for-you alternative to packaged treats that you won’t find left untouched at the bottom of lunchboxes.
<strong>4. Change the Snacking Game with Dips</strong>
While many a baby carrot and celery stick has found its way home from school lunchboxes untouched, adding Mini Cucumber Veggie Dips featuring Nature Fresh Farms Lil’ Chills Mini Cucumbers to after-school snack trays can make all the difference.
<strong>5. Prevent the After-School Meltdown with Smart Snacks</strong>
School days are long, and kids often come home hungry. Keep them satisfied and stable by setting out an After School Snack Boardfeaturing Sunset Sprinkles Snacking Tomatoes, cheese cubes, fruit and whole-grain crackers.
6. Stock Up on Convenient Snacks
Whether you’re running out the door (or just walked in from a long day), snacks that don’t require peeling, chopping or anything resembling effort like single-serve, Grab-and-Go Snacks from Del Monte, which come in flavors including Mixed Fruit, Mango Pineapple and Cherry Mixed Fruit, make it easy to choose something healthy without the drama.
<strong>7. Capture an Easy Weeknight Win</strong>
You don’t need to spend an hour cooking dinner to get something satisfying on the table. Weeknights are hectic, so focus on go-to meals that are fast, flavorful and kid-approved like these Barbecue Cheeseburger Folded Quesadillas featuring caramelized Shuman Farms Vidalia Onions.
<strong>8. Try a Healthy Evening Treat</strong>
Kids want something sweet after dinner, but many traditional desserts are loaded with added sugars. These Mandarin Popsicles made with Bee Sweet Citrus Mandarins are a fun way to satisfy that craving while sneaking in fruit.
Together, these health-conscious brands are backing the Healthy Family Project back-to-school campaign with a shared goal: inspire better habits and give back where it counts. Through a collective donation to the Foundation for Fresh Produce’s K-12 programs, they’re helping support nutrition education in schools across the country. Because when fresh thinking meets real collaboration, families win.
Visit HealthyFamilyProject.com to find more recipes that help families pack healthier lunchboxes, fuel busy afternoons and make more produce a part of everyday life.
SOURCE:
Healthy Family Project
EDIBLES
Fruity fuel for school, keep students energized
(Family Features) School days bring excitement for students with classroom fun, exploration of new subjects, time with friends and extracurricular activities like sports and clubs. They also mean hectic schedules for families, especially parents looking to keep nutrition top of mind in spite of jam-packed weeknight calendars.
Help your kiddos stay energized for each school day (including those dreaded homework hours) with nutritious snacks that prioritize hydration. As a satisfying sweet treat thanks to its taste and nutritional value, watermelon provides a year-round solution to rehydrate as part of simple, kid-friendly meals and snacks.
Sweet watermelon, salty cottage cheese and pops of berries make this Watermelon Berry Fruit Salad with Cottage Cheese hard to top after a long day in the classroom. A sprinkle of fresh mint is a perfect final addition to this after-school treat.
Or for an easy, fast, no-mess meal that can be prepared for homework sessions or taken as a lunchbox treat, look no further than Watermelon Kebabs. Just cube watermelon, turkey breast and cheddar cheese and thread on coffee stirrers or beverage straws then share with your loved ones while tackling dinner and prepping for the next day of learning.
Any way you slice it, watermelon is a nutrient-dense food you can feel confident stocking in your kitchen and feeding to your family. It provides 21 grams (8% of the recommended daily value) of natural carbohydrates and is especially energizing when paired with protein like cottage cheese or turkey for a balanced snack.
Plus, with just 80 calories in two cups, it’s a high-volume food that can fill you up at mealtime. Once you’ve enjoyed the delicious watermelon flesh, make sure to avoid waste by using the rind in recipes like stir fries or salads, or encourage little ones to get creative with watermelon rind crafts to let their creativity shine.
Find more school year snacks and meals by visiting Watermelon.org.
Watermelon Berry Fruit Salad with Cottage Cheese
Recipe courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board
- Watermelon
- 1 package raspberries
- 1 package strawberries
- 1 package blueberries
- 1 package blackberries
- 1 container cottage cheese
- 1 bunch mint leaves
- honey, to taste (optional)
- Cut watermelon with star-shaped cookie cutter or into cubes.
- In large bowl, mix watermelon with raspberries, strawberries, blueberries and blackberries. Add dollops of cream cheese on top of fruit.
- Garnish with mint leaves and drizzle with honey, to taste, if desired, prior to serving.
Watermelon Kebabs
Recipe courtesy of the National Watermelon Promotion Board
Servings: 6
- 18 seedless watermelon cubes (1/2 inch each)
- 6 cubes smoked turkey breast
- 6 cubes cheddar cheese
- 6 coffee stirrers or beverage straws
- Thread cubed watermelon, cubed turkey and cubed cheese on stirrers or straws.
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
3 ways to minimize back-to-school meal prep stress
(Family Features) Back-to-school often means a few “ugh” moments for parents. From early wakeup calls and forgotten lunchboxes to extracurricular chaos, meltdowns at homework time and picky dinner eaters, easy solutions in the kitchen can help lighten the to-do list.
Turn those groan-worthy moments into “no big deal” with Borden® cheese – a versatile protein that adds both flavor and fun to your meals. Whether it’s shredded, sliced or in snack form, cheese provides simple ways to help keep meal prep stress to a minimum on school days.
Pack Lunches the Night Before
Preparing sandwiches, salads or wraps in advance can streamline your morning routine and ensure your family members have a nutritious meal ready to take to school or work. A turkey and cheddar sandwich will hold up well in the fridge overnight. Add grab-and-go options like string cheese, fruit or whole-grain crackers to go with their favorite sandwiches to create a balanced and satisfying lunch. Cheese sticks also fit perfectly in a pencil slot in backpacks to combat hangry kids after school.
Rely on One-Pot Dishes at Dinnertime
One-dish dinners can be a lifesaver when trying to balance packed schedules and get everyone to and from their activities. With easy prep and only a single pot or pan to clean up, you can cut down on the time spent in the kitchen and enjoy more moments with your family. Delicious and satisfying one-dish recipes, like Skillet Chili Mac, elevate a family favorite by adding Borden cheese. Made with real milk from American dairy farmers, it provides wholesome goodness you can feel confident serving your family.
Embrace ‘Batch and Freeze’ Cooking
Instead of prepping a full week’s worth of meals, focus on cooking large batches of a few key components. For example, cheese serves as a delicious protein in baked dishes that freeze and reheat well for busy weeknights such as lasagna or macaroni and cheese. Or freeze individual servings of homemade burritos or quesadillas filled with cheese and other family-favorite ingredients.
Find more tips and recipes to save time during the school year at bordencheese.com.
Skillet Chili Mac
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 10
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 can (14 ounces) crushed tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups elbow macaroni (8 ounces), cooked and drained
- 1 package (2 cups) Borden Cheese Thick Cut Four Cheese Mexican Shreds, divided
- 1 package (2 cups) Borden Cheese Sharp Cheddar Shreds, divided
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- In large skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef and onion 5-7 minutes, or until meat is browned, stirring occasionally. Drain fat, if necessary.
- Stir in tomatoes, chili powder, cumin and salt. Stir in cooked macaroni; reduce heat to medium-low.
- Top with cheeses, saving some for topping; cover and cook until cheese is melted. Remove from heat; top with green onions and cilantro. Add final layer of reserved cheeses on top.
SOURCE:
EDIBLES
Simplify summer with light lunches
(Family Features) Summer days can get busy with trips to the pool, walks around the neighborhood and gatherings with friends and loved ones. Take the hassle out of lunch with these Cucumber Sandwiches that can be made in advance for afternoon pick-me-ups and visit Culinary.net to find more light, easy meals.
Cucumber Sandwiches
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Yield: 4 sandwiches
- Garlic toast
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 2 teaspoons dried dill
- 2 teaspoons thyme
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 2 cucumbers
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- Cut crust off bread and set aside.
- In bowl, mix softened cream cheese, mayo, dill, thyme, onion powder and garlic powder. Peel cucumbers then coarsely chop and add to cream cheese mixture. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
- Spread mixture over bread and cut into triangles.
Tip: Recipe can be doubled, if needed.
SOURCE:
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good8 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
Crime Stoppers7 years ago
ARRESTED Nov. 26 THROUGH A CRIME STOPPER’S TIP/Jessica Bishop sought by sheriff’s office