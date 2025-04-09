Stress less, snack smarter

(Family Features) If back-to-school season feels more overwhelming than exciting, you’re not alone. Between adjusting schedules, planning meals and organizing school supplies, it’s easy for families to feel the pressure this time of year.

With the right strategies and simple routines, you can reduce the chaos and make it a smoother, healthier experience for the whole family.

These registered dietitian-approved ideas can help get you started:

Getting kids motivated in the morning is no small task. Start the day with upbeat, energizing music and a nourishing meal like Breakfast Taquitos, paired with Yo Quiero’s Grab & Go Guacamole, Bean Dip and Salsa, to help kids focus and make the morning routine feel more like a dance party.

2. Skip the Sandwich at Lunchtime

If your kids are tired of sandwiches – and you’re tired of wasting time on food that comes back half-eaten – try a quick and easy option that balances fiber, protein and good-for-you carbs like these Ham, Cheese and Apple Wraps made with JAZZ Apples.

3. End the Lunchbox Struggle

Use colorful bento boxes to keep packed lunches organized and visually appealing then take advantage of blueberries from Consalo Family Farms to create Blueberry Gummy Snacks, a better-for-you alternative to packaged treats that you won’t find left untouched at the bottom of lunchboxes.

<strong>4. Change the Snacking Game with Dips</strong>

While many a baby carrot and celery stick has found its way home from school lunchboxes untouched, adding Mini Cucumber Veggie Dips featuring Nature Fresh Farms Lil’ Chills Mini Cucumbers to after-school snack trays can make all the difference.

<strong>5. Prevent the After-School Meltdown with Smart Snacks</strong>

School days are long, and kids often come home hungry. Keep them satisfied and stable by setting out an After School Snack Boardfeaturing Sunset Sprinkles Snacking Tomatoes, cheese cubes, fruit and whole-grain crackers.

6. Stock Up on Convenient Snacks

Whether you’re running out the door (or just walked in from a long day), snacks that don’t require peeling, chopping or anything resembling effort like single-serve, Grab-and-Go Snacks from Del Monte, which come in flavors including Mixed Fruit, Mango Pineapple and Cherry Mixed Fruit, make it easy to choose something healthy without the drama.

<strong>7. Capture an Easy Weeknight Win</strong>

You don’t need to spend an hour cooking dinner to get something satisfying on the table. Weeknights are hectic, so focus on go-to meals that are fast, flavorful and kid-approved like these Barbecue Cheeseburger Folded Quesadillas featuring caramelized Shuman Farms Vidalia Onions.

<strong>8. Try a Healthy Evening Treat</strong>

Kids want something sweet after dinner, but many traditional desserts are loaded with added sugars. These Mandarin Popsicles made with Bee Sweet Citrus Mandarins are a fun way to satisfy that craving while sneaking in fruit.

Together, these health-conscious brands are backing the Healthy Family Project back-to-school campaign with a shared goal: inspire better habits and give back where it counts. Through a collective donation to the Foundation for Fresh Produce’s K-12 programs, they’re helping support nutrition education in schools across the country. Because when fresh thinking meets real collaboration, families win.

Visit HealthyFamilyProject.com to find more recipes that help families pack healthier lunchboxes, fuel busy afternoons and make more produce a part of everyday life.



