Governor adds three items to special session two agenda

Election filing came to an end Monday with mayoral challenges in two of the county’s incorporated cities, but Saint Jo saw no one file for the post and is awaiting information on how to proceed from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

In Saint Jo there are three aldermen positions open on the ballot with incumbents Michael Dennis and Martha Vite filing, along with John Dunn. The mayor’s term has one year left after the July resignation of Kelly Williamson.

For the first time since 2007 the City of Nocona will have a contested mayor’s race as Councilman Chris Nunneley and Ray Gelo run for the position. Longtime Mayor Robert Fenoglio declined to run after serving the city as mayor since 2007 and before that 10 years on the council.

Incumbent Councilor Robert Fuller filed for his place, joined by Matthew D. Fenoglio and Robert Norman. There are two places open in the election. Councilor Don Davis declined to run.

There will only be one contested race in the City of Bowie as Mayor Gaylynn Burris faces a challenge by Glenda Durham.

This would be Burris’ final term as mayor if she is re-elected to a third term. Durham has run for precinct three council in 2020, 2021 and 2023

Councilors Brent Shaw, place one, and Stephanie Post, place three, have filed for re-election and Boyd Hulstine has filed to run for place two presently filled by Donna Ashley.

Bowie Independent School District will have one contest race as incumbent Trustee Jeff Jackson faces Justin Kuecher for place three. Place Four Trustee Kent Dosch has filed for re-election.

Nocona ISD has two incumbents running unchallenged with Erica Patton in place three and Greg Fuller in place 4.

Saint Jo ISD has four candidates for two positions. Incumbents Mike Martin and Rodney Swirczynski have filed, along with Jessyca Wagner and Shawn Armstrong.

Early voting begins Oct. 20 for the Nov. 4 elections.