NEWS
Governor adds three items to special session two agenda
AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott today sent a message to the Texas Legislature expanding the Special Session #2 agenda to include legislation that will benefit Texans for generations to come.
”Today I am expanding the agenda for the second special session to include important issues that will benefit Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “First, we need to ensure that rogue lawmakers cannot hijack the important business of Texans during a legislative session by fleeing the state. Additionally, Texans should have increased access to the benefits of Ivermectin. Finally, we need to ensure appropriate studies are conducted to protect the health of East Texas aquifers.”
The Special Session #2 additional agenda items include:
- Legislation to impose penalties or punishments for legislators who willfully absent themselves during a session
- Legislation to authorize a person to purchase Ivermectin at a pharmacy
- Legislation relating to a groundwater study of East Texas aquifers by the Texas Water Development Board prior to the issuance of permits or permit amendments by certain groundwater conservation districts
NEWS
City of Bowie readies joint workshop on master plan update
A joint workshop between the Bowie City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission is planned or 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the Bowie Community Center to formally launch the city’s comprehensive plan update.
Staff from Public Management, Inc. has been working on the city’s master plan update. Coordinators explain the workshop will introduce the purpose and scope of a comprehensive plan, present preliminary findings from the field work and initial data collection and “initiate a collaborative conversation around the community’s long-range goals.
Attendees will include council members, P&Z members, other city boards and city staff and interested citizens. A QR code has been created to allow citizens to take part in a survey related to this plan. Find the code on the city, library and Bowie News Facebook pages.
“This workshop marks an important first step in ensuring that both the city council and planning and zoning commission have meaningful ownership of the process and outcomes, helping to build a strong foundation for future decision making,” explained the planner.
During this meeting the comprehensive planning process will be introduced and they will explain how it will serve as a guide for Bowie’s future growth, development and pubic investment during the next 10 to 20 years. It will create a shared understanding between the council and P&Z about the plan’s purpose, their roles and how their input will shape its outcomes.
This workshop also will provide space for open dialogue about community priorities, long-term aspirations and areas where the city staff and elected officials believe the city should focus its efforts. It also will launch the vision and goal-setting phase of the project, allowing council and P&Z to articulate what success looks like and where the plan should lead. There will be no voting or council action at this meeting.
NEWS
Election filing ends with two contested mayoral races in county
Election filing came to an end Monday with mayoral challenges in two of the county’s incorporated cities, but Saint Jo saw no one file for the post and is awaiting information on how to proceed from the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
In Saint Jo there are three aldermen positions open on the ballot with incumbents Michael Dennis and Martha Vite filing, along with John Dunn. The mayor’s term has one year left after the July resignation of Kelly Williamson.
For the first time since 2007 the City of Nocona will have a contested mayor’s race as Councilman Chris Nunneley and Ray Gelo run for the position. Longtime Mayor Robert Fenoglio declined to run after serving the city as mayor since 2007 and before that 10 years on the council.
Incumbent Councilor Robert Fuller filed for his place, joined by Matthew D. Fenoglio and Robert Norman. There are two places open in the election. Councilor Don Davis declined to run.
There will only be one contested race in the City of Bowie as Mayor Gaylynn Burris faces a challenge by Glenda Durham.
This would be Burris’ final term as mayor if she is re-elected to a third term. Durham has run for precinct three council in 2020, 2021 and 2023
Councilors Brent Shaw, place one, and Stephanie Post, place three, have filed for re-election and Boyd Hulstine has filed to run for place two presently filled by Donna Ashley.
Bowie Independent School District will have one contest race as incumbent Trustee Jeff Jackson faces Justin Kuecher for place three. Place Four Trustee Kent Dosch has filed for re-election.
Nocona ISD has two incumbents running unchallenged with Erica Patton in place three and Greg Fuller in place 4.
Saint Jo ISD has four candidates for two positions. Incumbents Mike Martin and Rodney Swirczynski have filed, along with Jessyca Wagner and Shawn Armstrong.
Early voting begins Oct. 20 for the Nov. 4 elections.
NEWS
BISD to pursue criminal charge for cell recording
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The board of trustees for the Bowie Independent School District decided Monday night to pursue criminal charges against a person who allegedly illegally recorded conversations with district staff without their knowledge or permission.
Trustees went into executive session for legal consultation with its attorney regarding anticipated litigation.
Back in open session the board agreed to move forward with the police to file charges related to unlawful interception by electronic device. Trustees Jeff Jackson and Angie Christmas abstained from the vote.
Lt. Bob Blackburn said the department has received one personal complaint filed by the school secretary, but the police will be filing on behalf of the district. This case is a second degree felony.
The offense report filed by Kelli Ragsdale on Aug. 8 states a suspect used a cell phone to record parties unaware they were being recorded. Blackburn said a warrant has been obtained for the suspect.
Read the full story including the district’s press release in the Thursday Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS2 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS3 years ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
Show us something good8 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie