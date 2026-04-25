Tornado warning issues for southwestern Montague County

Tornado Warning

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

709 PM CDT Sat Apr 25 2026

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Southwestern Montague County in north central Texas…

Northeastern Jack County in north central Texas…

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 10 miles east of Windthorst, or 21 miles south of

Henrietta, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and tennis ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Montague and northeastern Jack Counties, including the

following locations… Postoak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE…2.50 IN