NEWS
Weather update
TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH WESTERN MONTAGUE COUNTY HAS BEEN CANCELED. HOWEVER, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING (BELOW) HAS BEEN ISSUED.
BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
733 PM CDT Sat Apr 25 2026
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Montague County in north central Texas…
Northwestern Wise County in north central Texas…
Northeastern Jack County in north central Texas…
* Until 830 PM CDT.
* At 731 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newport, or
16 miles southwest of Bowie, moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. At 729 PM CDT, 70 mph winds was
reported by Jacksboro Fire at Highway 148 and the Jack-
Clay County line.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near…
Newport around 735 PM CDT.
Lake Bridgeport around 810 PM CDT.
Chico around 820 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Wizard
Wells, Cundiff, Park Springs, Postoak, Crafton, Fruitland, and
Vineyard.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central
Texas.
For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from
windows.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning can kill.
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE
HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE…2.50 IN
WIND THREAT…OBSERVED
MAX WIND GUST…70 MPH
NEWS
Tornado warning issues for southwestern Montague County
Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
709 PM CDT Sat Apr 25 2026
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a
* Tornado Warning for…
Southwestern Montague County in north central Texas…
Northeastern Jack County in north central Texas…
* Until 800 PM CDT.
* At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located 10 miles east of Windthorst, or 21 miles south of
Henrietta, moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado and tennis ball size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern Montague and northeastern Jack Counties, including the
following locations… Postoak.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile
home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and
protect yourself from flying debris.
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE…2.50 IN
NEWS
Be weather alert
Emergency Communications Team Montague County
rondstSepoc08a4c1i95325ml95t7u1cl28u0c02679fuaght5ga25h2209f ·
4/25/26–1752
RADAR UPDATE
Montague County remains under a Tornado Watch until 11pm tonight. Please remain weather aware.
NEWS
Tornado watch until 11 p.m.
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 144
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX
3:52 PM CDT SAT APR 25, 2026
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 144 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:
COLLIN COOKE DALLAS
DELTA DENTON FANNIN
GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT
JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE
PALO PINTO PARKER ROCKWALL
TARRANT WISE YOUNG
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ARLINGTON, BONHAM, BOWIE, BRIAR, BRIDGEPORT, CARROLLTON, COMMERCE, COOPER, DALLAS, DECATUR, DENISON, DENTON, FLOWER MOUND, FORT WORTH, FRISCO, GAINESVILLE, GRAHAM, GREENVILLE, HEATH, JACKSBORO, LEWISVILLE, MCKINNEY, MINERAL WELLS, NOCONA, OLNEY, PARIS, PLANO, ROCKWALL, SHERMAN,
SULPHUR SPRINGS, AND WEATHERFORD
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