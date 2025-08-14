SCHOOL NEWS
New Nocona band director excited to join a full creative team
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Lori Jech (pronounced like Yech) is looking forward to working with a creative team in the Nocona High School Band program as she picks up the director’ baton for the “Pride of the Tribe.”
Jech joins Randy Brooks, who served as a director last year moving up from the middle school band program. The pair are not strangers as they both attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University and they discovered a photo from a teenage band camp that both attended.
The 60-year-old director comes to Nocona after a two-year run at Windthorst High School. She grew up in Kingfisher, OK the oldest of five siblings. In turn she grew up to have six of her own children, four boys and two girls ranging from 21-year-old twins to her oldest at 39.
She earned her bachelor of music education from the University of Oklahoma and began her career as a teacher in the Duncan schools. Why music education? Jech laughs she was something of a klux and her mom wanted to put her in dance, but no studio in Kingfisher, so baton twirling was the next best thing.
“I have been marching since I was four, exclaims Jech. “I fell in love with John Phillip Sousa marches and the like. That was all it took. In the back of my mind I wanted to pursue music, but my parents wanted a doctor or lawyer. I played basketball and softball and it was fun, but my saxophone was it.”
Read the full story on the new band director at Nocona High in the Thursday Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Principal says BISD looks like ‘good fit’
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Heather Wheeler said when she interviewed for Bowie Elementary principal, she was looking for her next home so she was doing her own interviewing at the same time.
“I wanted a good fit for me and the district. It felt like a good place to grow and be part of the community. It is exciting for me, I was looking for a group of administrators who are going to help me grow. I never feel like you are where you need to be, there is always room for growth,” explained the new administrator.
Wheeler replaces Kathy Green who retired as principal. The 42-year-old educator and her husband Josh reside in Muenster where he is head baseball coach, offensive coordinator for football and elementary PE teacher.
Read the full feature in your Thursday Bowie News.
Heather Wheeler
SCHOOL NEWS
Meet the Teacher events readied
The new school year is about ready to kick off the first week of August.
Bowie Independent School District opened online registration on July 14. School officials report returning student guardians should have received an email with details on the Ascender Parent Portal. To access the portal visit bowieisd.net, click families in the top right corner and select the portal link.
If any family needs assistance campus registrars will be able to assist, call or visit the specific campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. New students must pick up a packet at their respective campus in the office.
Meet the Teacher for BISD will be 5-6:30 p.m. for the elementary and intermediate schools on Aug. 4 and 6-7:30 p.m. for the junior and senior high school. Registration must be complete to receive a schedule. Help with online registration will be available.
The first day of school for Bowie will be Aug. 6. The full school calendar with daily start and end times is available at https://bit.ly/4kQPTV8 and on the district webpage at bisd.net.
Gold-Burg ISD student registration runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22-25. Meet the Teacher will be at 5:30 p.m. on July 31. The first day of school will be Aug. 5.
Forestburg ISD starts the new year on Aug. 4. Meet the Teacher will be 5-7 p.m. on July 31.
Montague School opens the year on Aug. 7. Meet the Teacher will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 4. Students will be able to meet school staff, drop off school supplies, decorate their lockers and tour the school. Schedules for fourth-eighth graders will be in their labeled lockers.
Nocona ISD will have returning student online registration through Aug. 31 whose guardians can register through the Ascender Parent Portal.
New student registration requires a family pick up an enrollment packet from their campus between 8 a.m. and 3:30 through Aug. 31. Transfer papers must be returned and approved before children can be enrolled.
The first day of school for Nocona students is Aug. 7. Meet the Teacher for the elementary will be 4-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 5. At the middle school Meet the Teacher is 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 5.
Prairie Valley ISD starts the new year on Aug. 7. Meet the Teacher Night will be on Aug. 5 when there will be a pep rally and parent meet at 5:30 p.m., followed by classroom visits from 6-7 p.m.
Saint Jo ISD opens the new year on Aug. 12. Meet the Teacher will be at 5 p.m. on Aug. 7.
Bellevue School’s first day is Aug. 14 with the traditional bell ringing ceremony at 8 p.m. Meet the Teacher is at 6 p.m. on Aug. 11.
SCHOOL NEWS
BISD begins debating budget concerns
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Despite the Texas Legislature providing funding for teacher salary raises, Bowie Independent School District is expecting another lean year as they ponder how to address other salaries not included in those raises and how to handle a drop in state funding based on falling student enrollment numbers.
Finance Director Paula Peterson offered the board projected funding calculations provided through the Equity Center based on student enrollment and projected state funding.
She was scheduled for a meeting with staff at the Region 9 Education Service Center Wednesday to start crunching numbers for the tax rate and other funding.
At this point the preliminary figures are $8,105,480 in state aid, $8,417,517 in collections for $16,522,997 in revenue.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
CORRECTION – In Thursday’s story there was an error in the numbers for teacher raises. In the paper this week it said that teachers 0-2 years were going to get a $2000 raise. That is not correct. The legislature did not specify any increase for 0-2 years, only for 3-4 year and 5+ year teachers. The $2,000 in the powerpoint is what some of the surrounding districts are doing for their 0-2 year teachers. We apologize for this error and will provide additional clarification after the budget meeting.
