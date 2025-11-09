NEWS
Sheriff changes his inspection report, RWP permit approved for mudcrawl
By BARBARA GREEN
Things got a little tense among county officials at the Sept. 6 public hearing on a mass gathering permit for the Rednecks with Paychecks off Road Fall Mud Crawl Sept 18-21.
The hearing looked like a regular court session as County Judge Kevin Benton required each person who commented to take an oath to tell the truth. Per county policy a mass gathering permit is required for events that top 2,500 in attendance and must meet requirements set forth by the state administrative code. This permit policy was approved in June 2016 and the first permit issued to Rednecks in September 2016.
This was Judge Benton first time for the process since he took office in 2020. He said as far as he knows not permit has been sought during his tenure until this one.
Rednecks with Paychecks was established by Derrick Morse in 2011 on his family’s property outside Saint Jo. The 1,200 acre park is an off-road amusement venue that usually conducts two main events a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
Photo – Sheriff Marshall Thomas spoke to a full house at the Sept. 5 public hearing on the mass gathering permit. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Take a moment to remember Sept. 11 today
The Origins of Patriot Day
In the wake of the unimaginable tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, America sought a way to honor the lives lost and the resilience of a shaken nation. Just months later, in December of that year, Congress passed a joint resolution, and President George W. Bush signed it into law, creating Patriot Day. Unlike federal holidays that bring parades or long weekends, this day was meant for something quieter—something more sacred.
Every year on Sept. 11, the United States pauses to mark Patriot Day, a National Day of Remembrance for the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terrorist attacks of September 2001. On this day, Americans come together to reflect on the tragedy, honor the victims, pay tribute to the first responders who risked and gave their lives, and recognize the strength and unity that carried the nation forward in the aftermath. In 2025, the commemoration holds added significance, as we approach the 24th anniversary of the attacks.
As you go about your day Thursday please take a moment to remember those who lost their lives to terrorists, those who lost their lives trying to save and help people, remember the families whose lives were changed that day and how the events of that day from New York to Washington DC to a field in Pennsylvania changed the United States of America.
Saint Jo Council to delay filling mayor’s post
Saint Jo City Secretary Debbie Dennis reported the council has received information on how to move forward with a mayoral vacancy and no candidates filing for the Nov. 4 election.
She explained they will follow the local government code 22.010 A-1 that outlines when there is a single vacancy it can be filled through appointment from within the council.
Dennis said the council has three members running uncontested in November and the full council has decided to wait until October to consider filling the vacancy from the panel.
Mayor Kelly Williamson resigned in July with one year left on his term. There were no takers to file for the election to fill out the one-term term. Dennis said the council decided to wait until the election was over, which also could include any write-ins for the position.
In Saint Jo there are three aldermen positions open on the ballot with incumbents Michael Dennis and Martha Vite filing, along with John Dunn. Colton Thomas is serving as mayor pro tem.
TEEA offers its annual report to commissioners
By BARBARA GREEN
Montague County Commissioners proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, approved the annual records management and archive plan for the county clerk and approved several documents related to the upcoming Nov. 4 general election.
Members of the Texas Extension Education Association group offered their annual report to the court at its Monday meeting. Melanie Stott, AgriLife Extension county agent, gave the report noting the members have provided work and program hours, donations and other in-kind services with an estimated value of $19,979.62.
The TEEA group meets monthly usually offering an educational or entertaining program for members and guests. They often reflect topics promoted through Texas AgriLife such as Nurtured by Nature. They also work closely with the 4-H programs. Commissioners extended their appreciation to the members.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
