Sheriff changes his inspection report, RWP permit approved for mudcrawl

Things got a little tense among county officials at the Sept. 6 public hearing on a mass gathering permit for the Rednecks with Paychecks off Road Fall Mud Crawl Sept 18-21.

The hearing looked like a regular court session as County Judge Kevin Benton required each person who commented to take an oath to tell the truth. Per county policy a mass gathering permit is required for events that top 2,500 in attendance and must meet requirements set forth by the state administrative code. This permit policy was approved in June 2016 and the first permit issued to Rednecks in September 2016.

This was Judge Benton first time for the process since he took office in 2020. He said as far as he knows not permit has been sought during his tenure until this one.

Rednecks with Paychecks was established by Derrick Morse in 2011 on his family’s property outside Saint Jo. The 1,200 acre park is an off-road amusement venue that usually conducts two main events a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.

Photo – Sheriff Marshall Thomas spoke to a full house at the Sept. 5 public hearing on the mass gathering permit. (News photo by Barbara Green)