Take a moment to remember Sept. 11 today
The Origins of Patriot Day
In the wake of the unimaginable tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, America sought a way to honor the lives lost and the resilience of a shaken nation. Just months later, in December of that year, Congress passed a joint resolution, and President George W. Bush signed it into law, creating Patriot Day. Unlike federal holidays that bring parades or long weekends, this day was meant for something quieter—something more sacred.
Every year on Sept. 11, the United States pauses to mark Patriot Day, a National Day of Remembrance for the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terrorist attacks of September 2001. On this day, Americans come together to reflect on the tragedy, honor the victims, pay tribute to the first responders who risked and gave their lives, and recognize the strength and unity that carried the nation forward in the aftermath. In 2025, the commemoration holds added significance, as we approach the 24th anniversary of the attacks.
As you go about your day Thursday please take a moment to remember those who lost their lives to terrorists, those who lost their lives trying to save and help people, remember the families whose lives were changed that day and how the events of that day from New York to Washington DC to a field in Pennsylvania changed the United States of America.
Cantwell to lead Pioneer Court
The 2025 Pioneer Court will be led by Joan Cantwell as the pioneer queen, with Duchesses Bill Ann Jones and Sue Swint.
A coronation of the court will be at 2:30 p.m. on June 27 at the Bowie Community Center. The public is invited to attend the crowning followed by a reception hosted by the Amity Club of Bowie.
Meet the ladies of the Pioneer Court in the Thursday Bowie News. Coming next week the young ladies competing for Miss Jim Bowie Days and Little Miss.
City of Bowie warns water may begin flowing over the emergency spillway at Amon Carter Lake tonight between 6-7 p.m. due to heavy rainfall and flooding.
‘What’s Your Point’ review possible stone relics
Do you think a stone you picked up could be an Indian artifact?
Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum will host “What’s Your Point,” an informational event from 1-3 p.m. on March 9 to have your items reviewed by Dr. Sergio Ayala, PhD of the Gault School of Archeological Research. Cost is $10 per person and museum members are free.
Also bring in any metal artifacts found around Spanish Fort that might have been of European origin. Museum Curator Nellann McBroom said if you cannot attend bring you artifacts and leave them, then pick them up on Monday. Call the museum at 825-5330 with questions.
