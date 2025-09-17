TxDOT completes feasibility study on U.S. 287 corridor

The Origins of Patriot Day

In the wake of the unimaginable tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, America sought a way to honor the lives lost and the resilience of a shaken nation. Just months later, in December of that year, Congress passed a joint resolution, and President George W. Bush signed it into law, creating Patriot Day. Unlike federal holidays that bring parades or long weekends, this day was meant for something quieter—something more sacred.

Every year on Sept. 11, the United States pauses to mark Patriot Day, a National Day of Remembrance for the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terrorist attacks of September 2001. On this day, Americans come together to reflect on the tragedy, honor the victims, pay tribute to the first responders who risked and gave their lives, and recognize the strength and unity that carried the nation forward in the aftermath. In 2025, the commemoration holds added significance, as we approach the 24th anniversary of the attacks.

As you go about your day Thursday please take a moment to remember those who lost their lives to terrorists, those who lost their lives trying to save and help people, remember the families whose lives were changed that day and how the events of that day from New York to Washington DC to a field in Pennsylvania changed the United States of America.