OBITUARIES
Pamela Jane Rogers
January 7, 1960 – September 20, 2025
BOWIE – Pamela Jane Rogers, 65, died on Sept. 20, 2025, surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life took place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Lighthouse Assembly Church in Bowie.
She was born in Flint, MI on Jan. 7, 1960 to parents Doris and Donald Swank. She attended school and grew up in Lakeland, FL. She married Allen “Doc” Rogers and they moved to Bowie in 1988 where they would raise their family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Donald Swank; Allen “Doc” Rogers and her infant son, Jesse.
She is survived by her sister, Kathy Chapin; brothers, Donnie Swank and Ronnie Swank; daughters, Amy Swofford, Atarah Kirkland, Ariel Vargas and Amariah Brewer; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and multiple nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Shana Kay Reed
December 21, 1969 – September 9, 2025
BOWIE – Shana Kay Reed, 56, died on Sept. 9, 2025.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at Terral Cemetery, 2150 E Rd. in Terral, OK.
She was born on Dec. 21, 1969, in Bowie to Danny Roberts and Geraldine Kay Langford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Danny Roberts and Geraldine “Jeri” Kay Langford (Leonard); paternal grandparents, Lester Elonzo and Margaret Blanche (Morgan) Roberts; maternal grandparents, Robert and Glenora “Jean” Smarts, and stepsister, Andrea Pollan.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Reed; daughter, Kelsey Reed; sister, Tandy Williams; a stepbrother; four nephews; two nieces; uncles, Billy Smart and Roger Roberts; aunts, Shelia Perry and Sue Smith; and many great nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society atnationalmssociety.org, click the “Memorial Donation” button or donate to a local chapter.
OBITUARIES
Frank Urquidez Reyes Jr.
February 6, 1948 – September 22, 2025
BOWIE – Frank Urquidez Reyes Jr., 77, died on Sept. 22, 2025.
The family has chosen arrangements with cremation.
He was born Feb. 6, 1948, in Monahans, TX to Frank Sr. and Loraine Urquidez Reyes. On Dec. 29, 1970 he married Becky Grundy in Glenview. In his younger years he worked in concrete construction and helped build the DFW Airport. He then worked as an independent truck driver for 22 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas Reyes.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Reyes, Bowie.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home.
OBITUARIES
Vonzella Mythretta Key
November 11, 1940 – September 19, 2025
BOWIE – Vonzella Mythretta Key, 84, passed away on Sept. 19, 2025. Surrounded by her loving family, she went to be with the Lord after struggling with dementia for several years. She is now at peace.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the White Family Funeral Home.
The funeral service took place at 11 a.m. Sept.24 at Freedom Life Church with the Rev. Weldon Right and Pastor Chad Word officiating.
Interment followed at Elmwood Cemetery with the Rev. Dennis Bonnet officiating.
Vonzella was born in Bartlesville, OK on Nov. 11, 1940 to Veldon and Nina Abbott. She attended school in Pawhuska, OK but graduated from Southwestern Bible School in 1958. It was there that she met and married soon-to-be minister Floyd Key.
She devoted her life to being a pastor’s wife and wonderfully raising four children: Suzanne Sweeten, Ardmore, OK, Elisha Pelton and husband Jim,Wichita Falls, Sondra Beavers and husband Skip, Aubrey, and Stephen Key and wife Skyler, Bowie. She also fostered many children throughout her lifetime.
Vonzella dedicated her life to the Lord, Floyd’s ministry and to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by all who knew her and will be sorely missed. Her family and friends now rejoice, knowing that she is finally home.
Vonzella is preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter, Sherry Pelton.
She is survived by her husband Floyd Key; brother, Gary Abbott; four children; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Vonzella’s family would like to thank Advanced Rehabilitation & Healthcare of Bowie for the excellent care that she received there for the last years of her life. She was always in exceptional and caring hands.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
